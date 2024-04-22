SURVEY: RYAN REYNOLDS ECLIPSES RYAN GOSLING AS CANADIANS' 'BEST VOLUNTEER' FOR SCOUTS CANADA

BUT ALL RYANS (AND CANADIANS) ARE WELCOME TO PAY IT FORWARD AND APPLY TO VOLUNTEER

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) recently ran a national survey to 1,0000 Canadians on all things volunteer-related to take a nationwide pulse check on how they perceive volunteerism, what they can offer to teach young people and if (or when) they are planning to pay it forward.

Key findings of the survey:

1) Reynolds over Gosling (but Keanu too):



When asked what Canadian celebrity they thought would make the 'best Scouts Volunteer,' over a third of Canadians (36.30%) said Ryan Reynolds, followed by Keanu Reeves (25.40%), David Suzuki (17.3%), Ryan Gosling (only 8.90%) and Sandra Oh at 3.90%. It's worth noting that Reynolds received a special Scouts Canada badge for being a well-rounded 'quintuple threat' in 2022. Sandra Oh and Keanu Reeves also received badges.

2) 'Sighs' of the times:



A combined 74.4% of Canadians report feeling overwhelmed by 'the state of the world and like they'd like to make a difference somehow.'

Enter Scouts Canada. Whether you give back through philanthropic generosity like Keanu Reeves, bring well-rounded skills to the table like Ryan Reynolds or just have a passion for youth development and community building, Scouts may be the 'pay it forward' match you've been looking for.

"You may think the reason tens of thousands of Canadians volunteers with Scouts Canada is to benefit young people. While that's true, this survey also shows that giving back is good for the volunteers too. Scouting volunteers benefit from more friends, mental and physical wellbeing, professional development opportunities, new skills and more. Volunteering is as much about you as it is about the young people you'll support,"

said Liam Burns, CEO, Scouts Canada.

"With our survey clearly showing that the majority of Canadians are looking for a tangible way to make a difference, volunteering with Scouts Canada makes a lot of sense."



3) Making a difference:



A combined 84.4% of Canadians think volunteers can have a meaningful (58.1%) or Massive (26.30%) impact on the life of a young person.

A very definitive 92.66% of Canadians feel that they have (65.60%) or maybe have (26.4%) knowledge to contribute as a volunteer.



71% of Canadians say they are interested in working with young Canadians.

"Scouts Canada absolutely changed my life as a young person so I know the massive impact first-hand that volunteers can make," added Burns "There's never been a more important time for Canadians to step up and volunteer for Scouts Canada. Now is the time, and Scouts Canada is the place to pay it forward and support today's young leaders. Help us set the next generation up for success, while gaining all sorts of opportunities for yourself."

4) What Canadians (wish) they'd learned from volunteers and mentors:



Asked what they wish someone had taught them as a young person, Canadians chose:

Financial topics such as saving money, budgeting, making money, money management and taxes first. Camping and survival skills such as fishing, hunting, starting a fire, hiking and finding food in the wild. How to swim How to cook/bake

5) Back to Reality:



A combined 97% of Canadians believe that Canadian youth need to 'unplug and get back to nature.'



A third of Canadians (34%) think young Canadians only spend an hour or less outside a week.

With 7.8% of Canadians not being able to remember the last time they had fun, and only 2% saying they had fun at some point in 2023, volunteering with Scouts is an adventure on its own. It brings a purposeful, energetic and active way to give back while empowering youth leadership.

Discover new skills, joining a friendly community of lively volunteer 'Scouters' nationwide and start your adventure. Visit Scouts.ca/Volunteer.

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

