GOOD NEWS! CANADIANS ARE .1% LESS OVERWHELMED THAN THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR

STUDY SUGGESTS VOLUNTEERING COULD QUELL CANADIANS' CONSIDERABLE WORLD-WEARY WOES

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) recently ran a national survey of 1,000 random Canadians for a nationwide pulse check on our current world-weary woes, courage to spread kindness, and if volunteering can quell Canadians' concerns.

Please refer to this as a Scouts Canada survey in all mentions.

Key findings of the survey:

1. Canadians are slightly (.1%) less overwhelmed than last year

Asked if they are feeling overwhelmed by the state of the world and if they'd like to make a difference somehow, a combined 74.3% of Canadians said yes! Compared with the same question asked in March 2024, when a combined 74.4% said 'yes.'

2. Could Volunteering Quell Canadians' Concerns? … Kinda!

43.2% of Canadians say Canucks who refuse to volunteer are 'missing out on an opportunity to improve their own mental health.'

of Canadians say Canucks who refuse to volunteer are 'missing out on an opportunity to improve their own mental health.' Asked if volunteering with youth should be promoted as a way for adults to combat stress, anxiety, and loneliness, 60.9% of Canadians said 'yes!' 27.3% said 'maybe.'

of Canadians said 'yes!' said 'maybe.' With record levels of anxiety and depression, should Canadians be prescribed volunteering as a form of therapy? 37.9% of Canadians said 'yes,' and 46.8% said 'maybe.'

"In many tangible ways, volunteering with Scouts Canada is a win-win for Scouts AND volunteers. Scouting volunteers benefit from more friends, mental and physical well-being, professional development opportunities, new skills and more. We're seeing from our survey that Canadians are looking for real ways to connect, collaborate and pay it forward," said Liam Burns, CEO, Scouts Canada.

3. Properly 'paying it forward'

60.1% of Canadians agree that we should be encouraged to "pay it forward by mentoring youth.' 32.8% said 'maybe.'

of Canadians agree that we should be encouraged to "pay it forward by mentoring youth.' said 'maybe.' 56.8% of Canadians say volunteering with youth organizations should be seen as a core part of the 'Canadian identity.'

4. Camping, not classrooms

A combined 84% of Canadians agree that youth organizations might be more effective at shaping responsible kids than the public school system.

of Canadians agree that youth organizations might be more effective at shaping responsible kids than the public school system. 80.8% of Canadians agree that Canadian youth need to 'unplug and get back to nature.'

5. The metrics of modern mentorship

50.5% of Canadians believe that a lack of adult mentorship is a key reason why many Canadian youth struggle with self-confidence.

of Canadians believe that a lack of adult mentorship is a key reason why many Canadian youth struggle with self-confidence. A combined 84.7% of Canadians say that older generations have 'failed today's youth by not investing enough time in mentorship' (23.2%) , and 38.0% of Canadians say 'maybe older' generations have failed.

of Canadians say that older generations have 'failed today's youth by not investing enough time in mentorship' , and of Canadians say 'maybe older' generations have failed. A combined 71% of Canadians agreed that 'there were times in their youth when they wished for more guidance, but there was no mentor available' (40.8%) or 'sometimes there was no mentor available' (30.2%)

of Canadians agreed that 'there were times in their youth when they wished for more guidance, but there was no mentor available' or 'sometimes there was no mentor available' Over half of Canadians (55.0%) agree that a strong mentorship culture could help lower rates of youth depression and anxiety.

agree that a strong mentorship culture could help lower rates of youth depression and anxiety. Asked how much of an impact volunteers can have on the life of a young person, over half of Canadians (57.4%) said 'meaningful,' and 14.0% said 'massive.'

said 'meaningful,' and said 'massive.' 31.9% of Canadians think volunteering with youth has the most positive impact.

6. Growing volunteer greatness

61.8% of Canadians would be more likely to volunteer if there were financial incentives (tax breaks, employer benefits, etc.) 21.7% may be likely.

of Canadians would be more likely to volunteer if there were financial incentives (tax breaks, employer benefits, etc.) may be likely. 67.1% of Canadians say major Canadian corporations should encourage employees to participate in youth volunteer programs.

of Canadians say major Canadian corporations should encourage employees to participate in youth volunteer programs. 56.8% of Canadians say volunteering with youth organizations should be seen as a 'core part of Canadian identity.'

7. Canadians carry serious skills



Asked if they think they have skills to contribute as a volunteer, a combined 87% of Canadians said 'yes.' 55.8% said 'yes,' and 31.2% said 'maybe.'

42.5% of Canadians say that they realistically have 5 hours a week to contribute to a positive organization.

of Canadians say that they realistically have 5 hours a week to contribute to a positive organization. 23.9% say they have one hour.

say they have one hour. Asked what is holding them back from volunteering, 25.4% said time, 15.1% said finding the right organization, and 14.8% said family obligations.

9. Reeves kicks Reynolds out of 'best Scouts Canada volunteer' top spot

Asked who they think would be the best Scouts Canada volunteer, over a third of Canadians (33.4%) said 'Keanu Reeves' (marking an 8% increase from last year's poll), and Reeves unseated Ryan Reynolds (26.3% - down 10% from 2024.) The 'other Ryan', Ryan Gosling, came in at 7.2% (-1.7 from last year and distant from Ryan Reynolds).

10. Manitoba is cuckoo for Keanu!

Over half of Manitobans (54.5%) believe that Keanu Reeves would make the best Scouts Canada volunteer – this is considerably higher than the national average vote for Keanu (33.4%)

"You don't have to be Keanu Reeves to 'thrive' as a volunteer for Scouts Canada", added Burns. "Whether you give back through philanthropic generosity like Keanu Reeves, bring well-rounded skills to the table like Ryan Reynolds, or just have a passion for youth development and community building, Scouts may be the 'pay it forward' match you've been looking for."

11. The stats say it's clear you are this kind of volunteer…Scouts Canada thrives due to the active contributions of 14,542 volunteers in communities across Canada. In honour of Scouts Canada Volunteer week (April 27th to May 3rd) and their valued volunteers, Scouts asked Canadians to rank 'What type of Volunteer they think they would be':

Types of Scouts Canada volunteers ranked:

Organized Overseer: A detail-oriented planner who ensures everything runs smoothly for events, camps, and meetings. Keeper of Kindness: A compassionate volunteer offering emotional support and guidance, helping group members navigate challenges and build resilience. Friendship Facilitator: A social connector who fosters a strong sense of community spirit and inclusion within the group. Crafty Creator: A hands-on volunteer who brings creativity to the experience through arts, crafts, and DIY projects. Money Magician: A meticulous manager of finances who ensures the budgetary health of the group. The 'FUN'draiser: A creative and energetic leader of fundraising efforts who brings innovative ideas to life to support programs.

No matter what kind of volunteer they think they might be, Canadians pondering a way to 'pay it forward' can join Scouts Canada by visiting https://www.scouts.ca/volunteer/overview.html and take the online quiz to find out their perfect volunteer role.

High resolution photos HERE

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]

Pointmannc.com

SOURCE Scouts Canada