CANADIAN SCOUTS TRANSFORM ECO-ANXIETY INTO ACTION

WITH WILDFIRE SEASON ALREADY UNDERWAY, SCOUTS ARE REVVING UP FOR REFORESTATION

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - This year, Scouts Canada fundraisers are switching things up to save the planet and help youth fund their dream adventures. With their new national sponsor and planting partner, Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC), Scouts are taking measurable action to plant and protect our forests. Through the Scoutrees fundraiser, they aim to plant and protect up to 1,000,000 a year trees across Canada by 2035, with a focus on supporting Alberta forests this year. Scouts Canada and CFTC are asking Canadians and businesses to support them in growing and preserving healthy forests from coast to coast.

From anxiety to action:

Recent studies show that 78% of young people in Canada reported that climate change impacts their overall mental health. Quite simply, Canadian kids are experiencing climate anxiety and the Scoutrees program gives them a practical and impactful way to channel it into environmental stewardship.

In 2025, kids are seeing the massive depletion of Canadian forests through wildfires along with the physical impacts of air pollution, leaving them understandably concerned for their environmental futures. Without immediate intervention, Canada's forests and biodiversity are under serious threat.

Save Canada's Forests $10 at a time:

From April 7 - June 6, Canadians are invited to support Scout's activities and the environment by purchasing trees at Scoutrees.ca for $10. From coast to coast, Canadians are investing in Canada. Support our Scouts, Canadian forests and climate action through our Scouttrees fundraiser because it will take communities across the country to come together as Canadians to achieve our reforestation and preservation goals.

Thanks to the Scouts Smart Forest™ digital portal , Scouts and their supporters can even track the growth of their trees, monitor the forest's location, age, species, estimated carbon sequestration, and access educational tools through the Smart Forest™ learning centre.

"Canadian youth aren't just future leaders—they're leading today. Scoutrees gives Scouts across Canada a powerful way to take meaningful climate action through forest growth and preservation," said Gary Zed, CEO of Canada's Forest Trust Corporation. "With climate anxiety at an all-time high, we're proud to support Scouts Canada in empowering young leaders to make a real difference. As the national sponsor of Scoutrees, we're creating excitement to grow lasting environmental impact — one forest and one Scout Group at a time."

With 83% of young people believing that previous generations have failed to care for the planet, this initiative highlights the power of small actions Canadians can take to create a lasting impact on the environment.

"Canadian kids are genuinely worried about the future of our planet and are looking for tangible ways to protect it," said Liam Burns, CEO and Executive Commissioner of Scouts Canada. "Scoutrees gives them exactly that, and we hope that their parents, friends, fellow Canadians and businesses will support them as they canvas for reforestation and lead their own clean-up projects."

With the help of Scoutrees supporters, Scouts can fund their adventures and witness the flourishing of Canadian forests that are planted, preserved, and protected for generations to come.

https://Scoutrees.ca/

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC) is a social enterprise committed to delivering an innovative nature-based climate solution to address your environmental commitments and demonstrate tangible impact by building and protecting Smart Forests™. Our solution offers a strategic approach to carbon storage and biodiversity enhancement, aligning with sustainability goals and reporting requirements.

About Scouts Canada

Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26. With over 43,000 youth participating across the country, in multiple languages and reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape, kids and youth in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life.

