CALLING FOR A NEW CANADIAN SUPERHERO FOR KIDS BY KIDS

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) is nurturing the nations need for a new Canadian Superhero NOW! Canadians are embracing 'elbows up' and need a homegrown superhero now more than ever.

a) Calling on our kids to get creative:

Scouts is launching a nationwide contest to kids between the ages of 5-15 to create a new quintessentially Canadian superhero complete with a hand drawn picture, a name, special powers and a backstory. The top three (3) drawings/ superhero concepts will be turned into 3D action figures, sent to winning creative kids and will be showcased on the Scouts Canada website (for national bragging rights.)

"Canada is currently having a proud 'national moment', and every Canadian is looking for a way to celebrate our country in their own way … so far, kids haven't had a tangible way to join in," said Liam Burns, CEO, Scouts Canada. "We wanted to let kids communicate the values and pride they feel being Canadians while tapping into the incredible creativity of our kids on a national scale."

b) Don't we have Canadian superheroes?

While we certainly have many real-world heroes like Terry Fox, Rick Hansen and Roberta Bondar, Canada is a little underrepresented in the fictional superhero world. We have Captain Canuck, Captain Canada and (technically) Wolverine, Sabretooth and Deadpool, but not really enough to fill a Canadian Hall of Justice.

c) Aurora Paralysis, The Moose Meld, and Timbit Teleportation: To get an idea of the superhero savvy of the average Canadian, Scouts also ran a national survey of 1,000 random Canadians and asked them serious superhero questions like:

Rank in order, the top 10 superpowers that a new Canadian superhero should have:

Aurora Paralysis: Ability to use the Aurora Borealis to stun and blind foes. Eh+: Ability to make any event a little more fun (and maybe more polite) by tapping into 'Canuckness.' Bilingual Blaster: Speak perfect English and French — at the same time — confusing and charming foes into submission. Beaver Barrage: Ability to launch razor sharp (fully biodegradable) woodchips from front teeth. Maple Manipulation: Ability to shoot maple syrup from wrists to immobilize criminals Timbit Teleportation: Instantly transport between Tim Hortons locations. Moose Meld: Instantly mind meld with a moose anywhere in Canada to carry out dangerous missions. 'Beaver' bites (Ability to chew through wood of any kind) Tactical Tuqueing: Power to turn any random tuque into a helmet harder than a Yukon Snowbank. Zamboni Zapper: Command any Zamboni to (slowly) run over foes.

d) No Respect? Are Canadian Superhero's second-class super-beings?

Asked if Canadian superhero's get the same respect as American, a combined 73.5% said 'yes' (47.54%) or 'maybe' (25.50%) they don't!

A further 73.70% of Canadians think Canadian superheroes are 'not well represented' in the world of superheroes.

e) What do you call a collective of Canuck Heroes?

Asked what to name an all-Canadian group of superheroes, Canadians said:

The Eh' Team The Beaver Battalion The Mounties of Mayhem The Eh' Vengers The Sorry Not Sorry Squad The Timbit Task Force The Loon Platoon The Toque Titans The Lumberjack Legion The Flannel Force The Igloo Avengers The Poutine Posse The Evil Doer Control Board (EDCB)

f) Key contest details:

Starting Tuesday, June 3rd, Canadian kids will be asked to upload a hand drawn (not AI) image of their original Canadian superhero along with a 100 word description of their name/super powers/and backstory to the Scouts Canada website HERE

Kids can upload their Heroes between June 3 and June 27th.

The winning three (3) 'Hero' creating kids will be announced and showcased on Monday, June 30th and Hero action figures will be created and sent to winners by early August.

Images are available HERE

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

