SURREY, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout Surrey, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Today, Randeep S. Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, announced an investment of $1,034,000 in PacifiCan funding for three projects across Surrey through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

One of the recipients being funded is the Surrey Art Gallery Association. The association is receiving $750,000 to revitalize Surrey's Civic Plaza using art displayed through UrbanScreen. This new infrastructure will improve the vibrancy of the outdoor space and give local artists an opportunity to showcase their art in the community.

The City of Surrey is receiving $275,000 in funding that will help upgrade trails, boardwalks, and habitat in the Fergus Biodiversity Park. This project will provide park visitors with accessible pathways to explore the natural environment.

Finally, the Semiahmoo Arts Society is receiving $9,000 to help support health and safety upgrades to classrooms at the Semiahmoo Arts Society.

Projects like these help communities and businesses across British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellbeing, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences brings communities together and will ensure that Surrey thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. The investments announced by the Government of Canada in the City of Surrey signify and ensure that public spaces and tourism experiences will continue to flourish and be enjoyed by communities for years to come."

- Randeep S. Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provided $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

