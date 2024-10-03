Supreme Court of Canada will commemorate its 150th anniversary in 2025

An invitation to reflect on the Court's role and legacy

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of Canada is pleased to announce the commemoration of its 150th anniversary in 2025.

Since it was established on April 8, 1875, the Court has shaped Canada's legal landscape. Its role and function have evolved over the years. Today, it serves as Canada's final court of appeal, and is the only bilingual and bijural apex court in the world.

"For a century and a half, the Supreme Court has served Canadians by deciding legal issues of public importance, and its decisions have provided the legal foundation for our strong and democratic country," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "My colleagues and I look forward to engaging with Canadians on the Court's history, role and legacy as we recognize the anniversary under the theme 150 years of upholding the rule of law, building public trust, and serving our community."

Anniversary Initiatives:

The Court will mark this important milestone through a series of events and initiatives intended to enhance awareness of the Court's work and strengthen public confidence in our justice system. The legal community, the public and the media are all invited to participate. The Court's anniversary initiatives will include:

Visits to five Canadian cities: Members of the Court will visit five Canadian communities throughout 2025. Building on the success of the Court's visits to Winnipeg in 2019 and Quebec City in 2022, these visits are intended to promote a better understanding of the Court's role and function. Members of the public, students, journalists, and the legal and judicial communities will all have opportunities to participate and engage with members of the Court.

The visits will take place in the following cities:

Victoria, British Columbia – February 3-4 Moncton, New Brunswick – March 10-11 Yellowknife, Northwest Territories – September 14-15 Sherbrooke, Quebec – October 21-23 Thunder Bay, Ontario – November 17-18



Additional information will be announced on the Court's website closer to each visit.

A bilingual legal symposium will take place on April 10-11, 2025 , where judges of the Supreme Court, other Canadian and international courts, and the legal community will examine the Court's role in the justice system and how it can continue to meet the changing needs of society.

will take place on , where judges of the Supreme Court, other Canadian and international courts, and the legal community will examine the Court's role in the justice system and how it can continue to meet the changing needs of society. An essay competition for law students will focus on the Court's landmark decisions, and an art contest for young Canadians ages 5-17 years old will also be held.

for law students will focus on the Court's landmark decisions, and for young Canadians ages 5-17 years old will also be held. A reunion of current and former Supreme Court judicial law clerks will take place in Ottawa from June 13 to 15, 2025 .

will take place in from . A ceremonial 'Opening of the Judicial Year' on October 6, 2025 , will provide an opportunity for the legal community to get together and reflect on current issues facing the justice system. Reviving an old tradition, this will be the first ceremonial opening at the Supreme Court in nearly four decades.

Details on all these initiatives are available on the Court's website. Additional anniversary activities will be announced in the coming months.

Finally, the Court unveiled today a commemorative logo symbolizing both its history and its future, as appears above. The logo will feature prominently throughout the 150th anniversary.

SOURCE Supreme Court of Canada

For more information, please contact: Stéphanie Bachand, Executive Legal Officer and Chief of Staff, Chambers of Chief Justice Richard Wagner, (613) 996-9296, [email protected]