OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Supreme Court of Canada today released its 2024 Year in Review, offering insight into the Court's work over the past year, key judgments, and ongoing efforts to enhance openness and access to justice.

"A strong and independent judiciary is a cornerstone of our democracy, and public trust in our institutions depends on their transparency and the public's understanding of their role," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "The Year in Review helps Canadians learn more about the work of the Supreme Court, its decisions, and core principles such as access to justice, openness, and judicial independence."

This year's edition summarizes its judgments over the previous year, the Court's engagement with the Canadian public, and its growing role on the international stage. It also underscores the Court's commitment to judicial independence, outreach, and education.

We invite you to read the 2024 Year in Review.

Stay connected

Follow the Supreme Court of Canada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to news from the Court here.

About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

SOURCE Supreme Court of Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphanie Bachand, Executive Legal Officer and Chief of Staff, Chambers of the Chief Justice of Canada, 613-996-9296, [email protected]