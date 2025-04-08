OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Supreme Court of Canada marks its 150th anniversary, a significant milestone in the nation's legal and constitutional history. Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal, and the only bilingual and bijural apex court in the world. For a century and a half, it has served Canadians by deciding legal issues of public importance. As guardian of our constitution and protector of our rights and freedoms, its decisions have provided the legal foundation for our strong and democratic country.

The Court first came into existence on April 8, 1875, when the Supreme and Exchequer Courts Act was granted Royal Assent. Originally composed of a six-person bench, the first Chief Justice and Justices were appointed later that year and then first convened in early 1876.

The number of Supreme Court judges was raised to seven in 1927 to avoid an even split, and to the current nine in 1949. Initially, decisions of the new Supreme Court could still be appealed to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the United Kingdom; however, the Supreme Court became Canada's final court of appeal for criminal matters in 1933, and all other matters in 1949.

Over the past 150 years, the Supreme Court of Canada has evolved alongside the country, responding to changing societal values, advancing legal principles, and promoting access to justice for all Canadians.

"As we commemorate this important anniversary, we reflect on the Court's enduring commitment to impartiality, independence, and the fair application of the law," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "For 150 years, the Supreme Court has played a crucial role as one of our most important national institutions. I invite everyone to join us in marking this momentous occasion."

Commemorating the Court's 150th Anniversary

Earlier this week, the Court launched a special exhibit in its grand entrance hall. The exhibit, which is also available online, provides visitors with information on the Court's early history and includes original copies of the proclamation of the Constitution Act, 1982 and the Supreme and Exchequer Court Act. Developed in collaboration with Library and Archives Canada and the Senate of Canada, this exhibit will be on display until October 9, 2025.

Today, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new circulation coin commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Court. Later this week, the Supreme Court of Canada is hosting a special symposium with the National Judicial Institute. The theme is 150 years of upholding the rule of law, building public trust, and serving our community. Members of the legal and judicial communities from Canada and around the world will be participating in panel discussions.

Having recently visited Victoria, B.C., and Moncton, N.B., the Court will continue to visit cities across Canada in the fall, including Yellowknife, N.W.T., Sherbrooke, Que., and Thunder Bay, Ont. For more information, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/150/index_eng.html.

For more information on the history and role of the Supreme Court of Canada, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/visit-visitez/history-histoire/ .

