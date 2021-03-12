OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada will be joined by Dr. Samy Khalid, Chief Herald of Canada, for the unveiling of the new heraldic emblems of the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Canada, in Ottawa.

The event will be live-streamed on the Supreme Court of Canada's website.

About heraldry



The governor general is the head of the Canadian Heraldic Authority, the federal service responsible for overseeing Canadian heraldry. Its major activities include granting new heraldic emblems (arms, flags and badges); registering existing emblems; approving military badges, flags and other insignia of the Canadian Armed Forces; and providing information on heraldic practices and heritage.

