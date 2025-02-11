Supreme Court of Canada Justices to Visit Moncton as Part of 150th Anniversary Commemorations

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Justice Richard Wagner, along with Justices Suzanne Côté and Sheilah L. Martin, will visit Moncton, New Brunswick, on March 10 and 11, 2025, as part of the Supreme Court of Canada's 150th anniversary commemorations. The visit continues the Court's commitment to engaging directly with Canadians and fostering a greater understanding of its role in our democracy.

Students, the public, the media and the legal community are all invited to take part.

"One of my priorities as Chief Justice has been to bring the Supreme Court of Canada closer to the people we serve, because understanding the justice system strengthens public confidence in it," said the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of Canada. "As we commemorate the Court's 150th anniversary in 2025, my colleagues and I are eager to engage with the people of Moncton and continue fostering a greater appreciation of the Court's role in Canadian society."

This visit is made possible through the support of a local organizing committee, representing the judiciary, the bar, and academia, under the leadership of the Honourable J.C. Marc Richard, Chief Justice of New Brunswick.

"It is an honour to welcome the judges of the Supreme Court of Canada to Moncton and our province," said Chief Justice Richard. "Their visit provides a unique opportunity for New Brunswickers to engage directly with the country's highest court and gain deeper insight into the role our judiciary plays in upholding justice, fairness, and the rule of law."

This visit would not be possible without the collaboration of numerous individuals and organizations, including the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick, the Faculty of Law of the University of New Brunswick, the Faculty of Law of the University of Moncton, the New Brunswick branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and the Law Society of New Brunswick.

This will be the second in a series of five visits by members of the Supreme Court of Canada to communities across the country throughout 2025. Members of the Court had a very productive visit to Victoria, BC last week, and will next visit Yellowknife, NT (Sep. 14-15); Sherbrooke, QC (Oct. 21-23); and Thunder Bay, ON (Nov. 17-18). The Court has many other activities planned throughout 2025 to commemorate its 150th anniversary. Additional information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Itinerary Overview

Please note that the itinerary is subject to change. Events that are open to the public/media are indicated as such. Additional information is available on the Supreme Court of Canada web page.

Day One (Monday, March 10, 2025)

At 8:15 a.m. , the visiting members of the Supreme Court of Canada will take part in a media availability at the Delta Beausejour Hotel. Preregistration is required; journalists may contact [email protected] to register.

. Students from the (UNB) Faculty of Law will also participate. Members of the Court will also visit Moncton City Hall.

Day Two (Tuesday, March 11, 2025)

Judges will interact with secondary school students and answer their questions on our justice system.

, judges will take part in a special public forum at the Capitol Theatre, 811 Main Street, Moncton. is a free, town-hall style event where judges will answer questions from the public on a wide variety of topics. Reserve your seat on the Capitol Theatre website. Questions may be submitted in advance to . Judges will participate in an event with members of the local legal community.

For more information about the visit and related activities, please visit https://www.scc-csc.ca/150/moncton_eng.html.

About the Supreme Court of Canada

Established in 1875, the Supreme Court is Canada's final court of appeal. As the highest court in the land, it has final jurisdiction over disputes in every area of the law. Since its inception, the Court has played a crucial role in shaping Canada's legal landscape, providing the foundation for a strong and secure democratic country founded on the rule of law. The nine judges hear and decide cases in both English and French on legal issues that are important to the public and help develop Canadian law. The Court is also bijural, which means it applies the law according to common law and civil law legal traditions.

