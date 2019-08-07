Supporting Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives in the Greater Toronto Area Français
Aug 07, 2019, 15:00 ET
The Government of Canada highlights support for multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives across the Greater Toronto Area
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength and a key element of our national identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to break down the barriers that prevent full participation in society.
Mr. Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), highlighted almost $6 million in funding that has been provided since 2017 to Greater Toronto Area organizations that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives.
Mr. Anandasangaree made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
The funding was provided through the Projects, Community Capacity Building and Community Support for Black Youth components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.
Quotes
"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of its greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support projects that will help combat racism and discrimination and also highlight the contributions of the many cultural communities in the Greater Toronto Area."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"The presence of racism and discrimination in Canada prevents a number of Canadians from achieving their true potential. Our government is taking action to help tackle these issues head on by investing in communities that promote diversity, inclusivity and equality. Together, we are breaking down barriers and building a country which celebrates the unique identities of all Canadians."
—Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park)
Quick Facts
The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has three funding components, which are Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building. It also includes two separate initiatives, which are the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.
The Projects component provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups. It supports projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities and promote the expression of Canadians' many identities.
The Community Capacity Building component provides funding for capacity building projects that contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion.
The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative provides funding for projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth. It supports projects that combat discrimination, promote digital literacy, provide opportunities for Black Canadian youth, and empower them by promoting Black history, culture and identity as well as developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.
Since 2017, $5,766,575 has been invested in 42 organizations across the Greater Toronto Area
Associated Links
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program
Backgrounder
|
Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives
The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the Department of Canadian Heritage's mandate to build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society.
|
Black Youth Initiative
|
City
|
Organization
|
Year
|
Funding
|
Brampton
|
FREE FOR ALL FOUNDATION
|
2019-2020
|
$131,100
|
Markham
|
MARKHAM AFRICAN CARIBBEAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION
|
2019-2020
|
$34,655
|
Scarborough
|
HERITAGE SKILLS DEVELOPMENT CENTRE
|
2019-2020
|
$146,959
|
Toronto
|
SKETCH WORKING ARTS FOR STREET INVOLVED AND HOMELESS YOUTH
|
2019-2020
|
$200,000
|
Toronto
|
UZIMA WOMEN RELIEF GROUP INTERNATIONAL
|
2019-2020
|
$60,000
|
Toronto
|
TAIBU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE
|
2019-2020
|
$178,800
|
Toronto
|
WESTON FRONTLINES CENTRE
|
2019-2020
|
$44,811
|
Toronto
|
CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE
|
2019-2020
|
$136,675
|
Toronto
|
CHILDREN'S AID SOCIETY OF TORONTO
|
2019-2020
|
$175,900
|
York Region
|
DRIVEN ACCELERATOR GROUP INC.
|
2019-2020
|
$184,000
|
Total: $1,292,900
