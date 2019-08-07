Supporting Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives in the Greater Toronto Area

The Government of Canada highlights support for multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives across the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Diversity is Canada's strength and a key element of our national identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting communities working to break down the barriers that prevent full participation in society.

Mr. Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), highlighted almost $6 million in funding that has been provided since 2017 to Greater Toronto Area organizations that promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives.

Mr. Anandasangaree made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The funding was provided through the Projects, Community Capacity Building and Community Support for Black Youth components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

Quotes

"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of its greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support projects that will help combat racism and discrimination and also highlight the contributions of the many cultural communities in the Greater Toronto Area."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The presence of racism and discrimination in Canada prevents a number of Canadians from achieving their true potential. Our government is taking action to help tackle these issues head on by investing in communities that promote diversity, inclusivity and equality. Together, we are breaking down barriers and building a country which celebrates the unique identities of all Canadians."

—Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park)

Quick Facts

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has three funding components, which are Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building. It also includes two separate initiatives, which are the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.

The Projects component provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups. It supports projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious, and ethnic communities and promote the expression of Canadians' many identities.

The Community Capacity Building component provides funding for capacity building projects that contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion.

The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative provides funding for projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth. It supports projects that combat discrimination, promote digital literacy, provide opportunities for Black Canadian youth, and empower them by promoting Black history, culture and identity as well as developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.

Since 2017, $5,766,575 has been invested in 42 organizations across the Greater Toronto Area

Associated Links

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

Backgrounder

Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the Department of Canadian Heritage's mandate to build on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. Black Youth Initiative City Organization Year Funding Brampton FREE FOR ALL FOUNDATION 2019-2020 $131,100 Markham MARKHAM AFRICAN CARIBBEAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION 2019-2020 $34,655 Scarborough HERITAGE SKILLS DEVELOPMENT CENTRE 2019-2020 $146,959 Toronto SKETCH WORKING ARTS FOR STREET INVOLVED AND HOMELESS YOUTH 2019-2020 $200,000 Toronto UZIMA WOMEN RELIEF GROUP INTERNATIONAL 2019-2020 $60,000 Toronto TAIBU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE 2019-2020 $178,800 Toronto WESTON FRONTLINES CENTRE 2019-2020 $44,811 Toronto CHILDREN'S PEACE THEATRE 2019-2020 $136,675 Toronto CHILDREN'S AID SOCIETY OF TORONTO 2019-2020 $175,900 York Region DRIVEN ACCELERATOR GROUP INC. 2019-2020 $184,000

Total: $1,292,900

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-91011-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

