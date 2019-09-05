Supporting Innovative and Collaborative Cultural Projects in Montréal

The Government of Canada is proud to support innovative and collaborative projects in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The cultural sector is a source of inspiration and innovation in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canada's cultural organizations are strong and have a positive influence on the lives of Canadians in their communities.

This is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced some $1.9 million in funding for four organizations.

Artist-Run Centres and Collectives Conference $143,534



Quartier des Spectacles Partnership $1,150,000



Réseau indépendant des diffuseurs d'événements artistiques unis

(RIDEAU) $450,000



Société des musées du Québec $111,662

Cultural organizations play a key role in our society. Investment in arts and culture helps build vibrant communities, which in turn boosts our economy, creates good jobs for the middle class, and gives Canadians the opportunity to experience the performing arts.

This is why the Government of Canada is proud to support cultural organizations by supporting projects that involve multiple partners and help arts or heritage organizations improve their business practices, diversify their revenues and become more resilient.

Today's announcement reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting organizations that enrich cultural life in their communities and help strengthen the economy.

Quotes

"We know that arts and culture are key drivers of employment, economic growth and wealth in our communities. Cultural institutions like the four arts organizations receiving the funding announced today contribute to the cultural vitality of our communities and enrich the quality of life of Canadians."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Investment Fund encourages private-sector investment, partnerships, and sound business practices to help arts and heritage organizations be better rooted and recognized in their communities.

The Strategic Initiatives component of the Canada Cultural Investment Fund provides financial assistance for projects involving multiple partners that help arts and heritage organizations improve their business practices and diversify their revenues. This component supports collaborative projects, thereby encouraging knowledge and resource sharing.

Since the Strategic Initiatives component was launched in 2010, the Government of Canada has supported 101 projects with investments totalling about $30 million. Eligible projects focus on activities related to developing and sharing of expertise, best practices and tools; marketing and audience development; innovation, experimentation and development of new approaches; and the strategic use of technology.

