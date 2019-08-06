Supporting Indigenous Languages in Manitoba

The Government of Canada supports 22 Indigenous language projects in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada is investing close to $1.4 million to preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages and cultures in Manitoba.

This funding, provided through the Aboriginal Languages Initiative (ALI), will support 22 community-based projects including language camps, classes and master-apprentice programs in Indigenous communities in Manitoba. These projects will also allow the production and distribution of language resources, including strategic plans, teaching aids, language kits, books, recordings, translation and cataloguing. The projects will involve 15 languages: Anishinaabemowin, Cree, Dakota, Dene, Ininew, Inuktitut, Lunaapeew, Michif, Nehetho, Nsyilxcn, Nuu chah nulth, Ojibwe, Oji-Cree, Rocky-Cree and Saulteaux.

This funding is in addition to the $1.8 million provided to support 16 community-based projects in Manitoba, as previously announced on November 13, 2018.

"We are proud to support these projects, as they have an important impact in the revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures in Manitoba. Funding through programs such as the ALI is key to ensuring the vitality of Indigenous languages in Canada and is in the spirit of the historic Indigenous Languages Act, which received Royal Assent on June 21."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

UNESCO declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. According to UNESCO, three quarters of the 90 Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

In 2016, only 15.6 percent of Indigenous people in Canada could speak in an Indigenous language, down from 17 percent in 2011 and 21 percent in 2006.

The Aboriginal Languages Initiative supports the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures through community-based projects and activities, including printed resources in an Indigenous language, language classes and the development of language preservation strategies.

The projects announced today will allow the delivery of approximately 2,070 hours of language instruction to approximately 520 participants of all ages, as well as the production and distribution of approximately 2,270 language resources.

On June 21, the Governor General of Canada granted Royal Assent to the Indigenous Languages Act. Since 2017, Canadian Heritage has worked with national Indigenous organizations to develop this historic legislation.

Budget 2019 committed $333.7 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, and $115.7 million per year ongoing to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act.

Recipient Project Amount Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. Aki Anishinaabemo $74,700 Birdtail Sioux First Nation Dakota Heroes Land-based Language and Culture Camp $49,837 Brandon School Division / George Fitton School Kishkinamowin Aswaamb - Learning Together $58,400 Ebb and Flow First Nation / Ebb and Flow School Preserving our language 2019–2020 $70,513 Elbert Chartrand Friendship Center – ECFC Ojibwe Language $25,728 Fisher River Cree Nation Reconciliation Through Cree Language Preservation $66,165 Giigewigamig First Nation Health Authority Harvesting in Anishinabemowin $40,000 IISD Experimental Lakes Area Inc. Ojibwe Infographic Videos & Lessons Plans Based on IISD-Research $52,139 Indigenous Leadership Development Institute Inc. Indigenous Languages Revitalisation: Online Resources $73,500 Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation Language and the Land: Anishinaabe Language Revitalization with on-the-land cultural/traditional activities $65,924 Native Communications Inc. Country Jam 2019 $41,781 Nisichawayasi Nehetho Culture and Education Authority Inc. Nehetho (Cree) Radio Lessons & Land Based Cultural Skills Videos $166,832 Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation - Cree Achathokiwina Reviving traditional Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) Achathokiwina (legends) in advanced / high Cree $30,641 Norway House Cree Nation Norway House Cree Nation Cree Language Preservation, Practice and Celebration $74,962 Pine Creek First Nation Employment and Training Minegoziibe Anishinabe Anishinaabemowin Project $43,984 Poplar River First Nation Revitalizing our language $75,000 Prairies to Woodlands Indigenous Language Revitalization Circle Prairies of Woodlands Master Apprentice Program Pilot Poject Year 2 $74,999 Rolling River First Nation Recapturing our Ojibway Voice $60,887 Selkirk Friendship Centre Inc. SFC – Indigenous Language Project $26,877 Southern Chief's Organization Inc. Revitalizing the Kinship System Through Language $71,963 Urban Shaman Inc. Scared Sounds: The Legacy of Anishinaabemowin $67,500 Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc. The Kookums Nest $70,930

