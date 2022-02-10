Supporting flower growers to strengthen market access and spur future growth

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's flower growers have built a strong reputation of providing the North American market with a wide variety of high quality greenhouse flowers and potted plants. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of close to $535,000 to support Flowers Canada Growers Inc. (FCG) in their efforts to further improve and strengthen Canada's floriculture industry.

This funding is part of an investment for two projects to support efforts underway by Flowers Canada Growers Inc. to capture new opportunities for market growth. With an investment of nearly $460,000 through the AgriMarketing Program, FCG is supporting marketing activities to promote the benefits of Canada's floriculture products, which will help increase sales throughout Canada and the United States. FCG will also work with farmers and floriculture businesses to provide trade-related information and support, training and certification to enhance industry knowledge and maintain access to international markets.

An additional $75,000 in funding through the AgriRisk Initiatives will enable FCG to conduct a feasibility study to help determine long-term solutions that address insurance challenges in the floriculture greenhouse sector.



Federal investments will help the sector develop market opportunities, address industry challenges and contribute to a stronger Canadian agricultural sector. These investments also demonstrate the Government of Canada's continued commitment to supporting Canada's horticulture industry to enhance its competitiveness and vibrancy.

"Canada's flower growers are proving their resilience, innovation and adaptability with creative solutions to increase economic growth in the floriculture sector. This investment for Flowers Canada Growers Inc. will help many Canadian growers to have the tools they need to capitalize on new markets while expanding their local businesses."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadian flower growers have seen steady growth in both export and domestic sales in recent years thanks to the generous support received through the AgriMarketing Program. In addition, the AgriRisk initiative is assisting Flowers Canada Growers conduct a feasibility study for the development of a viable long-term comprehensive insurance coverage solution to support reduced insurance premiums for the floriculture greenhouse sector. Flowers Canada Growers (FCG) is extremely grateful for the financial support being provided by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada."

- Andrew Morse, Executive Director, Flowers Canada Growers

Canada has more than 2,400 farms producing floriculture products (2016 Census).

has more than 2,400 farms producing floriculture products (2016 Census). Flowers Canada Growers Inc. is the national trade association of the Canadian floral industry. Its members include greenhouse growers, distributors and importers/exporters all dealing with cut flowers, potted plants, bedding plants, cut greens and specialty suppliers and services to the industry.

The AgriMarketing Program aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. The funding announced today through the AgriMarketing Program builds on previous AgriMarketing investments in Flowers Canada Growers Inc. of close to $660,000 from 2018 to 2021.

from 2018 to 2021. The ornamental horticulture sector represents the largest portion of Canada's horticulture industry, and generated farm gate sales of $2.54 billion in 2020, including resales by producers.

