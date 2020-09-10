The Government of Canada supports the cultural infrastructure of Science North

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces, as well as to promoting exhibition and providing access to it in both rural and urban areas.

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Sudbury), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing $1.4 million in funding to Science North for the advancement of two projects. He was accompanied by Marc Serré, Member of Parliament (Nickel Belt). They made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Funding of $1.1 million is being provided for the retrofitting and development of new programming spaces at the Dynamic Earth campus. This investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will enable Science North to develop an underground theatre, a programming space and an exhibition area. New specialized multimedia equipment will also be installed to enhance the Dynamic Earth underground experience.

An additional $291,000 is being awarded through the Museums Assistance Program to create the "Indigenous Ingenuity Northern Ontario Tour", a customized 100-m2 version of the Indigenous Ingenuity exhibition produced by the Montreal Science Centre that is set to tour across Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario. Educational materials in English, French and Indigenous languages will be made available to further promote Indigenous accomplishments.

Quotes

"Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant and connected communities. We are proud to support improvements to spaces like Science North, which provide access to unique educational experiences and help make culture and heritage accessible for more Canadians."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for Sudbury, and I am thrilled that this funding will allow Science North to fully realize their mission and reach more Canadians across Northern Ontario. By investing in our cultural infrastructure, our government is supporting a unique part of our region's heritage."

—Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Sudbury)

"I am proud to see this important institution in our region benefit from our government's commitment to invest in cultural infrastructure. Today's announcement will ensure that Science North can upgrade their facilities to continue to showcase Nickel Belt–Greater Sudbury's rich and diverse history."

—Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament (Nickel Belt)

"It is crucial for attractions in Northern Ontario to have new experiences and continuous change in order to attract new visitors and encourage repeat visitation, and we are thrilled to have the continued support of Canadian Heritage to help realize this goal. Canadian Heritage has been supportive throughout the ongoing growth of Dynamic Earth, and we are grateful for their continued recognition that Dynamic Earth is a major cultural attraction."

—Guy Labine, Chief Executive Officer, Science North

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.

The Museums Assistance Program provides funding to Canadian museums and heritage institutions for activities that facilitate Canadians' access to our heritage; foster professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions; and foster the preservation and presentation of Indigenous cultural heritage. The Program has an annual budget of $6.7 million.

Since 1984, Science North has created and provided high-quality science education in both official languages through its themed public programming, its specialized science programs, and its permanent and temporary exhibitions. Dynamic Earth is one of two campuses operated by Science North, and focuses on engineering and geological information (specific to mining) and how this industry has shaped the history and social development of Sudbury and Northern Ontario.

