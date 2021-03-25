The Government of Canada supports the creation of the Bridgeworks Community Space for local arts groups and performers

HAMILTON, ON, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to improve access to the arts and heritage.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas), and Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament (Hamilton East–Stoney Creek), announced $206,679 in funding to help Supercrawl Productions advance the Bridgeworks Community Space project. They made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The investment from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will help support renovations and refurbishments that will transform a municipally owned building into a new community space dedicated to the all genres of performance, music and arts. The facility will provide professional artists, community groups and cultural organizations a space to rehearse and perform.

This new, versatile cultural space will have a capacity of 500 people and will improve access to arts and culture in Hamilton's downtown.

Quotes

"During this difficult year for our cultural institutions, our government recognizes that it is more important than ever to support the arts and invest in artistic infrastructure. We are proud to fund the Bridgeworks Community Space, which will provide a state-of-the-art creative facility for artists to rehearse and showcase their talent."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's announcement marks an important investment in our community's cultural scene. Bridgeworks will help emerging Hamilton artists build their audience and give Hamiltonians an affordable space to deepen their cultural experiences. I am thrilled this investment will allow more Hamiltonians and visitors to enjoy our region's flourishing arts and culture."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)

"Supercrawl has become an institution which brings thousands of residents and visitors back to Hamilton's downtown while showcasing the growth we've experienced over the past decade. This community space funding is well deserved by Tim Potocic and his team who have helped revitalize the cultural mosaic of our city!"

- Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament (Hamilton East–Stoney Creek)

"Supercrawl is thrilled to be a recipient of the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support. We are working on a local project that will provide a valuable community and event space to the Hamilton community. This investment will allow us to fulfill that dream."

- Tim Potocic, Director, Supercrawl Productions

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces. Since 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.

The building that will house the Bridgeworks Community Space was decommissioned as a City of Hamilton Public Works carpentry shop in 2016, vacated in 2017 and lightly renovated by the city in 2018.

Founded in 2011, Supercrawl Productions is a not-for-profit organization that aims to encourage meaningful experiences, promote the discovery of arts and culture, connect communities, and celebrate local and emerging creators alongside significant provincial, national and international peers. Since 2013–14, Supercrawl Productions has received more than $1.2 million from Canadian Heritage, including support under the Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations.

