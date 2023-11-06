OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced an additional investment of $5 million to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions.

Recent international events have led many communities in Canada to fear for their safety. The Government of Canada hears those concerns and is responding with additional measures to keep these communities safe.

A new temporary measure in the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) will cover new sites, such as office spaces and daycares, that are clearly linked to communities at-risk of hate-motivated crime, as well as costs associated with time-limited security guards. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

Since SIP's inception, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes.

The Government of Canada will continue to denounce hate in all of its forms and call on Canadians to remain united during this difficult time.

Additional information about the new SIP measure will be made available in the coming days. The application process will open on November 9, 2023. Potential applicants can signal their interest, request information as well as ensure that they are on the distribution list by sending a message to the following email address: [email protected].

"These are difficult times for many Canadians – but we will get through this by remaining united. Nobody in Canada should fear for their safety when they are taking their child to daycare or going to their place of worship. This additional support for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes will help strengthen their security."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

