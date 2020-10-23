The Government of Canada provides emergency assistance to 10 museums

GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Oct. 23, 2020 October 23, 2020

/CNW/ - Cultural, heritage and sporting organizations play a vital role in Canadian society. They are an integral part of the social fabric and local economies of our communities. Many cultural, heritage and sporting organizations face exceptional financial pressures due to the unexpected cancellation of activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada understands the critical need to offer temporary relief measures to meet their financial needs.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $460,257 in funding today for 10 museums in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region. The Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations assistance will allow these museums to continue showcasing their heritage collections to all Canadians. Minister Guilbeault was accompanied by the Honourable Diane LeBouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine).

The contributions to each recipient museum are detailed below:

The Cascapédia River Museum (Cascapédia- St-Jules ): $10,000

): The Bay Chaleur Military Museum ( New Richmond ): $5,000

): The Musée acadien du Québec (Bonaventure): $63,937

The Site historique du Banc-de-Paspébiac (Paspébiac): $74,652

The Gaspésie Museum (Gaspé): $100,000

Le Manoir Le Boutillier Sociocultural Centre (Gaspé): $17,410

Exploramer ( Sainte-Anne-des-Monts ): $100,000

): Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders (Grosse-Île): $11,928

The Centre d'archives régional des Iles (L'Étang-du-Nord): $14,900

Musée de la Mer ( Havre-Aubert ): $62,430

Quotes

"We recognize that the current situation is extremely difficult for museum institutions, especially in remote areas. The 10 museums in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region that will receive this financial assistance are all heritage landmarks that we must preserve for today and for future generations. I am proud that our government has given these organizations the help they need to continue fulfilling their important mission to educate and raise awareness."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Culture is an integral part of our identity and economy in the Gaspésie and Îles de la Madeleine. Given the challenges the cultural sector faces right now, our government is responding locally by providing financial support for regional museums through the emergency support fund, designed especially for their needs. These organizations strengthen the development of our communities and create quality jobs. That's why we will continue to support them through these difficult times."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the Musée de la Gaspésie was up in the air. We anticipated financial losses of several hundred thousand dollars, the complete shutdown of operations and numerous layoffs. Today, the outlook is much more positive, thanks in part to support from the federal government and the emergency measures enacted by Canadian Heritage. This funding literally saved the museum and its employees, and allowed us to look forward to our recovery with optimism."

– Martin Roussy, General Director, Musée de la Gaspésie

"For Exploramer, which established its first standard museum reserve in 2018 and began collecting, identifying and documenting its collection in 2019, this assistance is highly beneficial. Given circumstances with the pandemic, our team could not continue its work without these funds. Exploramer has one of the only collections dedicated to the history of marine science and biodiversity in the St. Lawrence River. At a time when science is the most effective tool to promote critical thinking and to counter regression, we can only applaud Canadian Heritage's support."

– Sandra Gauthier, Executive Director, Exploramer

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada recently launched a $500-million emergency support fund to help alleviate the financial pressures facing organizations in the cultural, heritage and sporting sectors who are experiencing major losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will help affected organizations retain employees and maintain their operations.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and employees in their efforts to preserve and present heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and promotes access better access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also encourages the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices associated with key museum functions.

Associated Links

Museums Assistance Program

Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations

