Support for at-risk homeless people in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Alberta and Canada will provide new housing units and on-site social supports for people who are at-risk of homelessness in Lethbridge.

The permanent supportive housing project will help people with addiction, mental health and other social and physical challenges.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Alberta Government will jointly contribute $11 million to build 42 new housing units, through the Canada-Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Alberta Seniors and Housing will support the development of the facility, while Community and Social Services will be responsible for the on-site social supports.

Planning and design work is underway and construction will begin later this year. The housing management body, Lethbridge Housing Authority, will operate the facility. The project will create about 80 jobs.

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to invest in this project in Lethbridge. These new permanent supportive housing units provide more than just safe and stable place to live, as critical on-site social services will be offered to give residents the tools they need to build a better life for themselves." — The Honourable Ahmen Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Safe and supportive housing is vital for at-risk people. We are proud to invest in this important project for Lethbridge and are grateful for the support of the federal government, City of Lethbridge and other community partners." — The Honourable Josephone Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"We are committed to supporting vulnerable Albertans to break the cycle of homelessness to ensure opportunities for inclusion, stability and participation in their communities. I am pleased we are able to support this project." — The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

"We all know urban Indigenous people are vastly overrepresented in homelessness data and make up a significant percentage of people experiencing homelessness in Alberta and here in Lethbridge it is no exception. I am thrilled to see this development which will offer supports to help alleviate these numbers and stem the tide of other social issues that arise from homelessness." — The Honourable Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

"We are extremely thankful to the Alberta government for placing a priority on affordable housing for Lethbridge residents who need it. We can now begin to move forward in a tangible way while addressing the serious social issues in our city." — Mayor Chris Spearman, City of Lethbridge

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Government of Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers; Albertans who require housing supports; communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.

Learn more about Alberta's Affordable housing programs.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ottawa, 819-654-5546, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Calgary, 604-787-1787, [email protected]; Natalie Tomczak, 587-596-8187, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing; Diane Carter, 780-427-8256, Press Secretary, Community and Social Services; Ted Bauer, 780-218-9533, Press Secretary, Indigenous Relations

