Supply & Demand Chain Executive names Nulogy CEO Jason Tham as 2024 Pros to Know Award winner for Lifetime Achievement

Nulogy co-founder and CEO recognized for career spanning over two decades championing digital transformation of supply chains

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is excited to announce today that CEO Jason Tham has been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2024 Pros to Know winner for the Lifetime Achievement category.

Tham was selected in recognition of his extensive work over the past 20 years championing digitally-enabled multi-enterprise collaboration for consumer goods supply chains, and for his influence and thought leadership in the supply chain community.

Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) 2024 SDCE Pros to Know (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Under Tham's stewardship, Nulogy has established itself as the global platform of choice for multi-enterprise collaboration within FMCG external supply chains, and continues to be an innovative force in powering more sustainable and agile supply chains. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global consumer brands such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of external manufacturing sites around the world.

As an innovative, forward-thinking industry leader, Tham has been invited to speak at conferences such as McKinsey's Supply Chain Executive Academy, Gartner's Supply Chain Conference and the BGSA Supply Chain Conference, and contributes his expertise to the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS) and the Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Association (CPA).

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the hundreds of customers and partners who trust Nulogy to digitally enable their operations and networks every day, as well as the exceptional teams at Nulogy who help make that happen," Tham says. "I have long been a steadfast believer in technology as a critical enabler for more sustainable and responsive supply chains. This recognition is a strong indicator that Nulogy is helping achieve that vision, but I believe there is much work still to be done and I'm excited to see Nulogy pave the path toward building agile supply chains of the future."

Tham's recognition arrives alongside another accolade for one of Nulogy's trusted partners: David Freed, CIO and Head of Sustainability Strategy at MSI Express, was also named a 2024 Pros to Know Award winner in the Rising Stars category. MSI Express is a contract packager and manufacturer delivering services to Fortune 500 food & beverage companies, with 15 facilities across six states in the U.S.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

