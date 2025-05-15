Nulogy Announces William Ryan as New Chief Executive Officer

30-year supply chain veteran to drive growth and innovation for current and future customers in external manufacturing

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leader in collaborative manufacturing and extended supply chain solutions, today announced the appointment of William Ryan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Ryan as CEO of Nulogy," said Vincent Chao, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners. "Bill's proven track record in scaling supply chain technology businesses, deep industry expertise, and customer-first approach make him the ideal leader to drive Nulogy's next phase of organic investment and strategic M&A to best support the needs of our exceptional customer base."

Ryan brings more than 30 years of experience in supply chain technology, having built and led market-defining businesses that empower customer growth and innovation. His career includes executive roles at Körber Supply Chain Software, where he served as Executive Vice President APAC and CEO of North America, as well as 19 years as a co-founder of Vitech Business Group, which was later acquired by HighJump Software.

As CEO, Ryan will lead Nulogy into its next phase of accelerated growth and innovation, enhancing the company's ability to deliver transformative customer experiences and high-value solutions for brands and their external manufacturing ecosystems—including contract packagers, contract manufacturers, and third-party logistics providers.

"Jason Tham has accomplished a great deal over 20+ years, as co-founder and CEO of Nulogy. Tham has relentlessly built a talented and winning team that delivers market leading innovation and best-in-class customer outcomes," said Ryan. "It is an honor to join such a proven supply chain industry leader and I'm excited to build on Nulogy's heritage accelerating our capabilities and value for customers."

With this transition, Tham takes on the new role of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), where he will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding strategic partnerships, deepening customer engagement, and guiding thought leadership and M&A. Tham will also continue to serve on Nulogy's Board of Directors.

"It has been an honor to lead Nulogy through more than 20 years of success and growth, and to work with such a talented team that has continuously delivered market-leading innovation to our customers," said Tham. "With Bill joining as CEO, I'm confident we're poised to build on that legacy and unlock new value and innovation for our customers."

About Nulogy

Nulogy is an innovative company that makes smart, cloud-based software to help businesses improve their supply chains. Brands and manufacturers use Nulogy's solutions to work better with their partners, save money, reduce waste, and grow their business in a fast-changing market.

Nulogy's platform helps different parts of the supply chain—from the factory floor, to packaging operations and third-party logistics providers—work more efficiently together and more easily with their customers and suppliers.

To learn more about how to join the movement toward digital collaborative manufacturing, visit Nulogy.com .

