Nulogy's Kevin Wong Recognized in 2025 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Nulogy co-founder and COO leads the way in solving complex supply chain challenges

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leader in collaborative manufacturing and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that Kevin Wong, Chief Operating Officer, has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a recipient of this year's Pros to Know award. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Leaders in Excellence category.

Kevin Wong recognized in 2025 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

As COO and co-founder of Nulogy, Kevin has been a driving force behind the company's product vision and strategy, shaping purpose-built solutions that address the unique challenges of complex multi-enterprise supply chains. With deep expertise in both technology and supply chain collaboration, Kevin has been instrumental in helping Nulogy's customers—including brand manufacturers such as Colgate-Palmolive, L'Oréal and Church & Dwight—gain the visibility and agility needed to thrive in today's dynamic markets.

Kevin's influence extends beyond Nulogy, as an active contributor to the broader supply chain community through his involvement in trusted industry organizations such as the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions, the Visibility Council and Association for Supply Chain Management. With a recent focus on integrating new manufacturing productivity capabilities into Nulogy's platform through its Smart Factory solution, Kevin is committed to evolving a product offering that not only delivers real-time data visibility, but also creates shared value for all partners in an external manufacturing network.

"I'm deeply passionate about helping brand owners and their external partners work better together. Supply chains are incredibly dynamic, and strong partnerships–supported by the right, purpose-built technology–are essential for remaining competitive," said Kevin. "I'm excited to keep working alongside our customers to deliver solutions that make collaboration easier, faster and more valuable for everyone involved."

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum .

Click here to view the full list of winners.

About Nulogy

Nulogy , a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and agility at the speed of today's market.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

Nulogy Media Contact: Kathy Suchowiecki, Markit Strategies, [email protected], +1 586-354-7888