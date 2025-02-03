Nulogy's Bryan Sapot Named Recipient of 2025 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Nulogy Smart Factory VP recognized for 25 years of solving manufacturing challenges through technology

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leader in collaborative manufacturing and supply chain solutions, is excited to announce today that Bryan Sapot, Vice President of Smart Factory, has been named by Food Logistics as a winner of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award in the Leaders in Excellence category. This prestigious award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Bryan Sapot, VP of Smart Factory at Nulogy (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Over the past 25 years, Bryan has established himself as a prominent voice in leveraging data to optimize plant performance. His experience as founder and CEO of two manufacturing technology companies, combined with his deep expertise in lean manufacturing principles, digital transformation and Industry 4.0 capabilities, has empowered manufacturers to unlock new efficiencies, reduce waste and enhance operational resilience.

As Vice President of Smart Factory, Bryan leads the development and growth of Nulogy's solutions for manufacturing environments, ensuring customers have the real-time insights they need to remain agile in today's complex landscape.

"I've spent my career helping manufacturers make sense of their data so they can run smarter, more efficient operations," said Bryan. "Seeing the impact that real-time insights can have on a shop floor—whether it's reducing waste, increasing throughput or improving the way people work—is what drives me every day."

"From cargo fraud and Mother Nature to ever-changing food safety regulations and a new Presidential Administration that could bring an increase in tariffs, cost of goods and more, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation and attention to quality that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else. Every year, this award puts a spotlight on the best of the best in the cold chain industry," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Click here to view the full list of winners. Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2025 print issue and at FoodLogistics.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy , a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and agility at the speed of today's market.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

