OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Superintendent of Financial Institutions Jeremy Rudin has informed the Minister of Finance that he will conclude his seven-year term as Superintendent on June 28, 2021 and will not be seeking a second term. Mr. Rudin will continue to serve Canadians and the Government of Canada through the rest of his term and will retire from the public service at the end of his current mandate.

Quote

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and I look forward to completing my seven-year term. I am grateful for the cooperation I have received from my colleagues on the Financial Institutions Supervisory Committee. I am extremely proud of what OSFI has accomplished during my tenure and I thank all employees for their unwavering dedication. I know they will continue to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism in the years ahead."

Jeremy Rudin, Superintendent

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements. OSFI also houses the Office of the Chief Actuary (OCA), which is an independent unit within OSFI that provides a range of actuarial valuation and advisory services to the federal government.

