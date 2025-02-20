OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, as part of its final Quarterly Release pilot approach, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) announced measures that will strengthen Canada's financial framework and launches consultations on key issues.

OSFI released the following:

On March 6, 2025, OSFI will hold a virtual Industry Day to give stakeholders further insight on the items released and the opportunity to ask related questions. Stakeholders are invited to register here.

"Contributing to and supporting public confidence in Canada's financial system is OSFI's top priority. The guidance released today provides financial institutions with a look ahead to our expectations so that they can reinforce their resilience to risk."

Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI's new guidance and consultations on proposed future guidance supports risks outlined in its Annual Risk Outlook and Semi-Annual Risk Outlook.

The Quarterly Release and Industry Day approach was a pilot. OSFI is evaluating industry feedback and determining next steps. We will consider improvements to the processes, format and cadence. We intend these improvements to aid federally regulated financial institutions in preparing for OSFI initiatives and will propose the way forward in the next Annual Risk Outlook.

