OSFI hosts second International Financial Regulators Chief Risk Officer Roundtable

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) successfully hosted the second International Financial Regulators Chief Risk Officer Roundtable in Toronto on March 4-5, 2025.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2024, this roundtable brought together financial regulators from across the globe to share expertise and discuss key developments in financial risk management.

More than 30 participants (in person and virtual) took part in the second International Financial Regulators Chief Risk Officer Roundtable, an event hosted by OSFI. (CNW Group/Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions)

Over the course of the two-day event, more than 30 virtual and in person participants gathered to address the key challenges in the field of risk management. Discussions focused on supervisory and policy-making effectiveness, internal control effectiveness, and strategies for addressing challenges related to third party risk, people risk and resource management.

This year's roundtable provided a valuable opportunity for collaboration and information sharing among international financial regulators. The event highlighted the importance of global cooperation in advancing risk management practices that contribute to a more resilient financial system.

Quote

"Effective risk management requires continuous collaboration. This roundtable provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen global partnerships and share insights that will help enhance the stability and effectiveness of the global financial system. I thank all participants for their contributions and ongoing commitment to advancing best practices in risk management."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

OSFI launched the International Financial Regulator's Chief Risk Officer Roundtable in 2023.

OSFI hosted its first International Financial Regulator's Chief Risk Officer Roundtable in Toronto in 2024.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI - Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-550-9373