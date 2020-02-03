SUPER BOWL LIV Breaks All-Time Record with 9.5 Million Viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS

– 18.7 million unique Canadian viewers watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs claim their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years –

– Live streaming of SUPER BOWL LIV grows by 42% compared to last year –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/tvKz0h

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - With a stunning comeback victory led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in SUPER BOWL LIV is the most-watched SUPER BOWL ever in Canada, attracting a record average audience of 9.5 million viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS, according to preliminary data from Numeris.

Nearly 18.7 million unique Canadian viewers – 51% of Canada's population – tuned in to watch some part of the NFL's iconic championship game. Audiences peaked at 12.1 million viewers at 8:22 p.m. ET during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joyful, high-energy performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

SUPER BOWL LIV ranks as Canada's most-watched broadcast of the 2019/20 broadcast season. The game ranked as the #1 program of the day, and CTV was the most-watched network in Canada on Sunday.

SUPER BOWL LIV also scored major share figures in key markets across Canada, including Calgary and Vancouver, where 80.3% and 79.5% of people watching TV were tuned to the SUPER BOWL, respectively.

In the coveted post-game timeslot, the Season 3 premiere of CTV's smash-hit series THE MASKED SINGER attracted a series-high 1.6 million viewers, scoring Canada's biggest post-SUPER BOWL audience since 2012.

The game attracted significant engagement across the networks' digital platforms compared to last year, with SUPER BOWL live stream video starts on CTV, TSN, and RDS growing 42%, and SUPER BOWL page views on TSN and RDS growing 21%.

CTV and TSN's social media platforms attracted nearly 4.5 million impressions for SUPER BOWL LIV content on Instagram, and nearly 2.2 million impressions on Twitter.

Audiences for the NFL Playoffs on CTV, TSN, and RDS grew +31% compared to last year, reaching nearly 22 million Canadian viewers.

Bell Media's CTV, TSN, and RDS are the official broadcasters of the NFL in Canada.

Click here for full press release.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Rob Duffy, (w) 416.384.5717, (c) 416.802.3319, [email protected]; Natalie Cole, (w) 416.384.2140, (c) 416.580.7741, [email protected]; Hannah Carver, (w) 416.384.2022, (c) 905.351.2023, [email protected]