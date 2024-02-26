TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting from early May, Sunwing Vacations customers can discover a new all inclusive paradise with RIU Hotels & Resorts, a Canadian-loved resort brand set in some of the most sought-after sun destinations. Offering RIU's renowned hospitality and service, the new Riu Palace Aquarelle is set to open its doors on May 4, 2024. Located on the vibrant island of Jamaica, Riu Palace Aquarelle delivers top-rated family-friendly getaways with a variety of amenities all ages will love, from a sought-after beachfront location to an exclusive water park on site and international dining options.

Riu Palace Aquarelle, opening May 4 (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Available exclusively to Sunwing Vacations customers in Canada, the highly-anticipated opening of Riu Palace Aquarelle this spring marks the introduction of RIU's seventh property in Jamaica and its first in the beautiful Falmouth, Trelawny area, located only 35 minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

"For over a decade, RIU Hotels & Resorts has been a trusted partner of Sunwing Vacations, providing exceptional vacation experiences to our customers in Canada, and we're thrilled to support the launch of their newest hotel in Jamaica opening this May," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "This beachfront oasis is perfectly suited to our customers, from young couples jet-setting to paradise to families with young children looking to enjoy a mix of kid-friendly excitement and relaxation, and we look forward to offering our customers more vacation options with one of the top-rated resort brands in the Caribbean."

Across its open-air lobby, restaurants, suites and spaces, this brand-new property features elements reminiscent of Jamaica's island inspirations and reflects RIU's elevated design concept that can be seen at its new and newly renovated properties across Mexico and the Caribbean.

This resort boasts 753 rooms, each featuring a bright and modern design complemented by natural furnishings, plus a range of accommodations for families, friends and groups of all sizes. Vacationers can take their pick of suites offering a balcony or terrace, living spaces and modern amenities, some featuring ocean views and swim-up access, plus two-bedroom family rooms and connecting suites for those travelling together.

From sunup to sundown, vacationers can maximize their fun on site with a number of modern amenities suited to all ages. Guests can swim at the five pools, including a kids pool with water slides, visit the on-site Splash Water World water park or take advantage of the non-motorized water sport activities, including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkelling and more. The resort's beachfront is lined with sun loungers, making it an ideal spot for relaxation, and wellness travellers will love the fitness centre and RiuFit group activities, the steam bath and Renova Spa ($).

In addition, customers can savour a range of culinary specialties, including traditional Jamaican barbecue at the Jerk Station, international flavours at the buffet with live cooking stations, and fusion, Italian, Japanese and steakhouse cuisine at the à la carte restaurants. Guests will also find multiple bars throughout the property to enjoy, such as poolside and swim-up bars.

In an effort to combat the growing concern of food waste, RIU Hotels & Resorts recently formed an alliance with AENOR as the first hotel chain to be certified with the new "Zero Food Waste" badge. AENOR is a leading entity in Spain that builds trust between organizations and their customers through conformity assessment services, training and information, and workplace certifications in Quality Management and Occupational Health and Safety. The "Zero Food Waste" program, which aligns itself with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the sustainability goals of RIU and AENOR, is currently being piloted at select RIU hotels in Mallorca with the goal of expanding to other destinations in future.

Whether escaping the city this summer or getting a jump start on their winter getaway plans for the holiday season, Sunwing Vacations customers can experience the beauty of Jamaica and enjoy 24-hour all inclusive service from the brand-new Riu Palace Aquarelle, now available to book through a travel agent or on Sunwing.ca. Plus, on now until March 31, 2024, Sunwing Vacations customers can take advantage of a limited-time grand opening offer* of up to 25% off their booking to Riu Palace Aquarelle when travelling between May 4, 2024 and August 31, 2024.

*Terms and conditions apply.

