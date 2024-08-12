Travellers have a chance to win an all inclusive vacation for two where they can discover the wonders of Tulum

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - For the Canadians who are seeking a last-minute luxurious getaway or want to get a jump start on planning their next holiday retreat, Sunwing Vacations' latest Partner of the Month, Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, is bringing their A-game. Known for their modern and sleek décor, high-end inclusions and sprawling properties packed with activities and entertainment, Hyatt's Inclusive Collection is making vacations truly fit for paradise this August.

Sunwing Vacations and Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, have Canadians living in the lap of luxury with reduced rates and exclusive perks. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Hyatt's Inclusive Collection offers Canadians Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury® and Unlimited-Fun® at their properties in popular vacation destinations like Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. With ideal beachfront settings, world-class spas, gourmet gastronomy, 24-hour room service and more, lavish vacations are no longer just a dream. Designed with every traveller in mind, their expansive range of brands offers amenities and accommodations to complete the ultimate vacation, work travel or destination wedding, where even the smallest of moments become lifelong memories.

Vacationers can choose from top-rated and fan-favourite resort brands in Hyatt's Inclusive Collection family like Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and more during the month of August for travel by October 31, 2025 and take advantage of exclusive perks like rate reductions and group offers, and at select resorts, up to two kids free, complimentary upgrades to Club room categories* and no single supplement fees*.

What's more, travellers will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a seven-night all inclusive vacation package for two at Secrets Tulum Resort and Beach Club, one of the best all inclusive resorts in Tulum, Mexico when they book their package with Sunwing Vacations by August 31, 2024. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible to win but are limited to one entry during the contest period and must submit the form available on sunwing.ca.

To secure these exclusive perks and experience true paradise with luxurious services and amenities, book Hyatt's Inclusive Collection through sunwing.ca or a travel advisor.

* Restrictions apply, while supplies last.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

