Sunwing reunites with GlobalMedic for an emergency relief pack-a-thon to support recovery efforts in Jamaica following the impacts of Hurricane Beryl

For more than 20 years, GlobalMedic has worked as a registered Canadian charity running capacity building programs and providing crisis relief services to large-scale catastrophes around the world. Their goal has been simple: revolutionize aid delivery to have the greatest impact and most efficiency. As we are in the midst of hurricane season, organizations like GlobalMedic are integral to the safety and recovery of the impacted nations.

This is not the first time Sunwing and GlobalMedic have partnered to support communities in southern destinations. In 2018, Sunwing and GlobalMedic packed reading books, backpacks and other essential school materials to be transported to Barbuda, ensuring the local school children have access to the necessary supplies for a successful and fulfilling education. Collaborating on important initiatives such as these helps to highlight Sunwing's ongoing commitment to giving back to the destinations and the local residents they serve, while showcasing the life-saving efforts exerted by GlobalMedic to support those affected by poverty, disaster or conflict with critical humanitarian aid.

Khuram Malik, Sunwing Airlines Vice President of Services and Airport Handling, was on site and expanded upon this sentiment: "Our partnership with GlobalMedic, an incredible organization that has provided humanitarian aid in many countries, allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by this crisis. Giving back to the communities we operate in is part of who we are, and we are proud to be able to lend our support in such a meaningful way."

"GlobalMedic is thrilled to once again be partnering with Sunwing to get critical aid to families impacted by disaster," adds Jamie Cross, Senior Emergency Programs Manager at GlobalMedic. "Volunteers are at the core of everything we do at GlobalMedic and the team that Sunwing mobilized to help pack Family Emergency Kits was amazing. Their efforts in packing will ensure more families have access to basic resources like clean drinking water, and their support in moving the kits from Toronto into hurricane affected areas means we can get the right aid, to the right people, at the right time."

It was a successful day in Etobicoke at GlobalMedic's warehouse, with 990 filters wrapped and 240 full family emergency kits assembled. These kits included essential items like basic hygiene items, a solar light and a ceramic water purification unit which can provide clean drinking water for a family for up to 12 months. Additionally, 240 boxes were built for GlobalMedic to fill and ship in the future.

Watch more of the day's efforts on GlobalMedic's YouTube channel.

About GlobalMedic

GlobalMedic is a registered Canadian charity that runs capacity building programs and provides disaster relief services to large-scale catastrophes around the world. GlobalMedic has responded to 258 disasters in 84 countries, including earthquakes in Ecuador, Haiti, Japan and Nepal; tsunamis in Japan and Sri Lanka; typhoons in the Philippines and Taiwan; hurricanes in Grenada and Guatemala; cyclones in India, Myanmar, Vanuatu and Mozambique; floods in Bangladesh, Mexico and Pakistan; drought and famine in Kenya and Mauritania; epidemics in Liberia and Sierra Leone; and complex emergencies in Gaza, Iraq, Mali, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]