Sunwing announces its 2024-2025 winter schedule with the addition of three new sun destinations Canadians can explore, including Tulum, Camaguey-Santa Lucia and San Andrés

Offering more vacation packages to sun destinations than any other Canadian vacation provider, families of all ages, solo explorers and adults only travellers have access to a wide range of all inclusive Sunwing packages to over 700 hotels in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. This year's winter schedule opens the door to even more vacation possibilities with the introduction of three new destinations customers can explore courtesy of direct flights from Toronto and Montreal, including Camaguey-Santa Lucia, blending history, natural beauty and everything travellers love about Cuba. With the recent opening of Tulum Airport, Montreal customers can discover this coastal destination with ease, from its laidback bohemian atmosphere to its archeological world wonders and vibrant local culture. Also new from Montreal this season, residents can travel direct to San Andrés off the coast of Nicaragua, with beautiful beaches and extraordinary nature experiences.

Notable additions to the 2024-2025 schedule also include:

Monday flights to Cancun from Kitchener-Waterloo , starting December 16, 2024 ;

from , starting ; Three weekly flights to La Romana from Montreal , starting November 30, 2024 , and;

, starting , and; Weekly flights to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta from Victoria , starting December 10, 2024 .

Canadians based in regional communities from coast to coast can continue to enjoy the added convenience of direct flights to their favourite sun destinations from their local airports:

More options from Ontario gateways, including Hamilton , Windsor , London , Thunder Bay and more, starting November 2, 2024 ;

gateways, including , , , and more, starting ; Weekly departures from Quebec City , starting November 1, 2024 and weekly flights to Cancun , Punta Cana and Varadero from Saguenay-Bagotville, starting December 9, 2024 ;

, starting and weekly flights to , and Varadero from Saguenay-Bagotville, starting ; Weekly flights to Cancun and Mazatlán from Kelowna , starting December 12, 2024 , in addition to direct flights from major gateways across Western Canada ;

and Mazatlán from , starting , in addition to direct flights from major gateways across ; Continued weekly service to top southern destinations from gateways in Atlantic Canada , starting January 5, 2025 , furthering Sunwing's commitment to providing its customers in Moncton , St. John's , Gander , Deer Lake and more with affordable sun vacations, and;

, starting , furthering Sunwing's commitment to providing its customers in , , , and more with affordable sun vacations, and; Multiple weekly flights to airports throughout Mexico , the Dominican Republic and Cuba from the Prairies, starting November 4, 2024 .

What's more, popular vacation destinations throughout the tropics return to Sunwing for another year around the sun, including Acapulco, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta along the Mexican Pacific, Puerto Plata on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, Cayo Largo from Montreal and Quebec City, Costa Rica, Roatán and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

"As the leading vacation provider in the country, our commitment to providing Canadians with accessible, affordable vacation options has remained steadfast, and we are thrilled to introduce our initial winter lineup featuring more of the destinations our customers know and love, plus the exciting new additions of Tulum, Camaguey-Santa Lucia and San Andrés, with direct flights starting as early as November 2," said Andrew Dawson, President of Sunwing Vacations Group.

"We continue to see a growing demand for sun vacations, particularly for winter travel, and early bookings are already outpacing last year's early booking figures. We're excited to continue meeting that demand by offering vacation packages to a greater variety of sun destinations, and more flights on board Sunwing Airlines, with the added support of WestJet aircraft this winter season to enhance connectivity and service more customers across the country. We're excited for Canadians to experience the value that an all inclusive vacation with Sunwing provides, and encourage customers to book their winter vacations sooner than later to ensure the most value for their money to their preferred destinations and resorts."

Sunwing Vacations customers can secure the dates, destinations and hotels they want when they get ahead of the rush and secure their winter getaways early on Sunwing.ca or through their local travel advisor.

