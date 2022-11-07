Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is investing in innovative technology that simplifies workflow to help ease the increasing workload of radiology departments

The automation of previously manual processes allows staff to focus on what matters most – the patient

Recent studies expect a 40-63% projected time savings with MEDRAD® Centargo over MEDRAD® Stellant CT Injection System1

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Bayer Inc. (Bayer) are excited to announce the launch and installation of the MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System, a new innovative injector from Bayer for computed tomography (CT), at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Simplifying radiology workflow, the latest addition to Bayer Radiology's range of imaging products has been developed to support radiology departments with pressing needs today – staff shortage and increasing patient backlogs. The MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System enables sites to do more with less. The three injectors at Sunnybrook are the first to be installed in North America, with a fourth scheduled to go-live at the end of the year.

Easy set-up, quality fluid delivery and safety features

The new system helps shave minutes off the current workflow process. With the pre-assembled 24-hour day set, the daily set-up process can be completed in under two minutes.

The simple snap-in patient line auto-primes upon insertion and is ready for the next patient in less than 20 seconds. The result is more time to focus on patient care and potentially see more patients per day.

"We've found that the ease of using the Centargo injection system is having a real impact on our technologists' ability to do their work quickly and with less worry," says Mike Minoo, Manager, CT and Interventional Radiology at Sunnybrook. "For example, because I am spending less time preparing the injector and its components, I have more time to spend with the patient, increasing their comfort level and understanding of the procedure. The quality of this interaction provides a better overall experience for both myself as a clinician and the patient."

New system to help address backlogs in diagnostic imaging

The MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System adds significant benefits that automate and streamline several tasks along the CT imaging journey to support optimizing workflow, increase patient-throughput and alleviate some of the administrative and process-burdens on the frontline HCPs (Healthcare Professionals). Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is one of the first in the world to take advantage of all the software integrations that are available with the injector such as weight-based dosing (a part of SMART Protocols), which optimizes contrast-usage, modality worklist and scanner connectivity.

"I'm extremely excited to see the new Centargo injection system being implemented at Sunnybrook in both the acute care and outpatient settings," says Henry Sinn, Director, Medical Imaging at Sunnybrook. "The advanced automatic functionality enables our patients to receive the right amount of intravenous contrast medium at the most appropriate flow rate based on patient factors and scanning protocols. Also, the significant gain in efficiency enables better patient experience and translates into higher patient-throughput, exactly what we need to ramp up our capacity in recovering from the pandemic induced backlog. With the new CT scanners and the new injection systems, we are planning to increase our outpatient appointments per hour by 50% by year's end."

The MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System also provides a touchscreen in the scan room so that staff can be close to the patient. In addition, the injector supports cordless mobility through battery power and a Wi-Fi connection between the scan room and control room units.

"Bayer is proud to partner with Sunnybrook on the new MEDRAD® Centargo system implementation," says Gerald Orban, Country Head Canada, Radiology. "We are committed to partnering with organizations such as Sunnybrook to bring innovative solutions that help improve patient-care."

The MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System is CE certified. Its innovative and user-friendly functionality has been awarded with the Red Dot Design Award 2020.

You can find more information on the MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System at www.radiology.bayer.com/products/medrad-centargo

______________________________ 1Kemper C et al., on Centargo´s performance the "PerCenT study", Performance of Centargo: A Novel Piston-Based Injection System for High Throughput in CE CT.

About Sunnybrook Health Sciences

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation, and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans. To learn more about Sunnybrook, visit https://sunnybrook.ca .

About Radiology at Bayer

Everyone deserves clear answers about their health, starting with an early and accurate diagnosis. For over 125 years, Bayer has been researching and developing innovative medications and therapeutic approaches and chemicals that help make a difference to people's lives. Building on this extensive heritage in healthcare, we know that medical imaging plays a critical role in choosing the right treatment. Bayer is committed to providing excellence, from innovative products to high-quality services. The portfolio includes contrast media for computed tomography (CT), X-Ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), devices for their precise administration, informatics solutions to support efficient and optimal patient care, as well as acknowledged educational programs. In addition, Bayer is strongly committed to research and development and leverages artificial intelligence, thus further driving innovation in medical imaging. Each of these offerings helps radiologists in their mission to deliver answers and a clear direction – from diagnosis to care.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

