MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Bayer Canada is proud to announce a contribution of $90,000 to Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program, alongside nearly 2,000 kg of non-perishable goods and consumer products. These essential supplies will be distributed to food banks in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Calgary, directly supporting families in need.

As part of its annual ThanksForGiving campaign, Bayer Canada encourages employees to engage in initiatives that address food insecurity, reflecting the company's commitment to its mission of promoting Health for All, Hunger for None.

Since its inception in 2018, Bayer's ThanksForGiving campaign has inspired employees to collect funds and non-perishable items through a month-long initiative that includes a creative canstruction challenge. Participants design and build structures using in-demand non-perishable goods, which are then donated to local food banks in communities where Bayer operates.

This year, the campaign successfully gathered close to 2,000 kg of non-perishable goods along with over $17,000 in employee contributions, all directed toward Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program.

"Bayer's employees are deeply committed to supporting our communities," said Antoine Bernet, Senior Bayer Representative for Canada. "In light of the challenges that many Canadian families are facing, we feel a strong responsibility to contribute in meaningful ways. The enthusiasm and generosity displayed by our team this year has been inspiring and underscores our dedication to achieving our global mission."

"It is an extremely difficult time for many, with over two million visits taking place to food banks across the country. Alarmingly, 700,000 of those visits this month will be made by children," shared Kirstin Beardsley Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "With the continued increase in demand, we greatly appreciate our partnership with Bayer Canada. Through this partnership we are able to help support our After the Bell program, which provides nutritious, child-friendly food packs throughout the summer when school-centred support is not available."

Bayer Canada's ongoing efforts through the ThanksForGiving campaign exemplify the company's commitment to making a tangible impact in the fight against food insecurity, demonstrating that collective action can lead to meaningful change in the lives of those who need it most.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Find more information at www.bayer.ca and at www.foodbankscanada.ca.

