CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayer Crop Science Canada today announced the launch of Vyconic™ soybeans, a new trait technology that will be the first to feature tolerance to five herbicide active ingredients all in one breakthrough trait. Vyconic soybeans will represent a leap forward in weed control, enabling farmers to manage their fields with unparalleled flexibility

Key Highlights of Vyconic Soybeans:

Five Herbicide Active Ingredient Tolerances in One Trait Package: Vyconic soybeans will be the first in the industry to offer tolerance to five herbicides active ingredients: dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, 2,4-D and glyphosate. This trait package will provide farmers with unparalleled flexibility to enable excellent weed control programs based on their specific needs and individual preferences.

Vyconic soybeans will be the first in the industry to offer tolerance to five herbicides active ingredients: dicamba, glufosinate, mesotrione, 2,4-D and glyphosate. This trait package will provide farmers with unparalleled flexibility to enable excellent weed control programs based on their specific needs and individual preferences. Two Additional Herbicide Active Ingredients Tolerance Options: With mesotrione and 2,4-D, Bayer is adding two new herbicide active ingredient tolerances to its most recent generation of soybean traits, XtendFlex ® soybeans. Both herbicide active ingredients are effective against a wide range of broadleaf weeds, including kochia, fleabane, Palmer amaranth and waterhemp.

With mesotrione and 2,4-D, Bayer is adding two new herbicide active ingredient tolerances to its most recent generation of soybean traits, XtendFlex soybeans. Both herbicide active ingredients are effective against a wide range of broadleaf weeds, including kochia, fleabane, Palmer amaranth and waterhemp. Excellent Yield Potential From Industry-Leading Genetics: Vyconic soybeans will feature the very latest soybean genetics along with various beneficial agronomic traits to deliver outstanding yield potential.

"Soybeans are a key crop for Bayer in Canada, and Vyconic exemplifies Bayer's dedication to providing advanced solutions that address the ever-changing weed control needs of farmers in Canada," says Antoine Bernet, President and CEO, Bayer Crop Science Canada. "We are eager to launch this new Vyconic™ soybean trait package in the near future, so Canadian farmers can tackle their weed management challenges."

Vyconic soybeans will offer several critical benefits for soybean farmers:

Unparalleled Weed Control Flexibility: Will enable the use of five herbicide active ingredients for a more robust integrated weed management program to help address specific field needs and challenges.

Will enable the use of five herbicide active ingredients for a more robust integrated weed management program to help address specific field needs and challenges. Multiple Effective Weed Management Options: Tolerance to broad-spectrum herbicide active ingredients will enable a wide range of weeds to be managed.

Tolerance to broad-spectrum herbicide active ingredients will enable a wide range of weeds to be managed. Proactive Resistance Management: Enabling the use of multiple herbicides active ingredients with different modes of action will help reduce the likelihood that weeds will develop resistance.

"At Bayer, we recognize how resilient and determined Canadian farmers are as they adapt to and overcome the challenges of weed pressure" says David Kikkert, Canada Corn & Soybean Portfolio Lead. "Our new Vyconic™ soybean trait package offers solutions for weed control and application flexibility, equipping farmers to create custom weed management plans that fit their specific needs. By investing in advanced genetics and innovative solutions, we support farmers in achieving higher, more consistent yields with increased effectiveness and better outcomes."

Vyconic soybeans have an anticipated market introduction in the United States and Canada by the 2027 planting season. In the meantime, Bayer will continue to work on the development of proprietary herbicide formulations to optimize its weed management offerings. Learn more at: https://www.cropscience.bayer.ca/traits/soybean/Vyconic.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people, and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros.



