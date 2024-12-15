Airline underpins leisure network with new seasonal service to the island of spice

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet is celebrating the inauguration of service between Toronto and Grenada with the departure of WS2522 at 7:30 a.m. ET. To commemorate the milestone, WestJet and the Grenada Tourism Authority celebrated with live entertainment, giveaways and formal remarks gate side at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Sun seekers celebrate! WestJet inaugurates service between Toronto and Grenada (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Launching service between Grenada and Toronto reinforces the WestJet Group's title as Canada's leading leisure airline. This connection expands access to one of the most sought-after Caribbean destinations, offering guests a seamless gateway to Grenada's stunning beaches, vibrant culture and warm hospitality," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning. "This winter, the WestJet Group is offering more seat capacity to sun destinations than any other airline, providing Canadians from coast-to-coast the opportunity to escape Canada's winter chill and create unforgettable vacation memories."

The introduction of service adds to WestJet's robust network of service offerings to and from the Caribbean. Guests travelling to Grenada will benefit from convenient flight times, allowing them to connect seamlessly from Canadian destinations across WestJet's network.

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Toronto-Grenada 1x weekly December 15, 2024 April 27, 2025 Grenada-Toronto 1x weekly December 15, 2024 April 27, 2025

For added convenience, WestJet Vacations has partnered with Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa and Royalton Grenada, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, allowing guests to book their travel and accommodations all in one transaction.

Additional Quotes

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's inaugural flight from Toronto to Grenada, a development that underscores the strong demand for our beautiful island among Canadian travelers," said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. "This new connection offers a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience Grenada's unmatched natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality. We look forward to introducing more Canadians to the wonders of Grenada."

"We are pleased to see WestJet continuing to increase connectivity to the Caribbean from Toronto Pearson." Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director of Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Toronto Pearson. "This new route will provide travellers with direct access to another warm destination during cold months."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 14,000 employees, 200 aircraft, and more than 100 destinations in 25 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]