TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. & Senior Vice-President, Distribution on being named Canada's Leader of Change by Insurance Business Canada (IBC). Rowena is recognized as a trailblazer for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) while driving transformational change in the insurance industry.

With approximately 2,300 advisors supporting nearly two million Canadians, Rowena leads one of the largest distribution sales teams in the country. Dedicated to developing top talent, improving the dynamics of workplace equity, and taking steps to shatter the glass ceiling, Rowena has achieved gender parity in her leadership team and has driven her business to representation of over 60% women. With 36% of advisors as women, she leads one of the largest diverse financial services distribution organizations in Canada.

"When I speak to Clients and advisors, they want to know that Sun Life aligns with their values: sustainability, diversity, gender equity, representation of underrepresented groups," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. & Senior Vice-President, Distribution. "Our values are tied to the long-term success of the organization, and to the value and the difference it can make to the communities that we serve. Thank you to the IBC for this award and for recognizing my journey to create a culture where diversity, equity and inclusion is not only embraced, but celebrated."

As Head of Sun Life Canada's retail Distribution business, Rowena's leadership is central to delivering on Sun Life's Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. Rowena ensures her team is equipped to tend to the needs of Canadians, whether in-person, through digital tools, or a combination of both. During her time at Sun Life, Rowena has accelerated progress on several fronts including developing an omni-channel Client experience that delivers protection, wealth, and health solutions to Clients at all life stages and a commitment to equip every Client with a personalized financial plan.

"It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Rowena on being named Canada's Leader of Change," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Rowena is a bold leader, passionate about creating an inclusive environment for everyone and encouraging people to bring their true authentic selves to work. She firmly believes that Sun Life's strength resides in our ability to provide Canadians with holistic advice across wealth, health and protection needs. Her vision is to create a modern, sustainable Client experience that offers the best of both worlds - trusted empathetic advice from a professional advisor coupled with the convenience of digital enablement."

All Sun Life team members also extend a warm congratulations to past President & Chief Executive Officer, Dean Connor for being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award in the insurance industry. Dean was recognized for his contributions to the Canadian insurance industry, as well as for being an inspiring leader to those across the business community.

Learn more about Sun Life's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

