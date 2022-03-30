Recognized for her trailblazing work on digital transformation to enhance advisor and Client experience, and DE&I in the workplace

TORONTO, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Distribution, for being featured on Insurance Business' Global 100 2022 list. The Global 100 list spotlights outstanding insurance leaders who drive growth and innovation, advance the industry and champion issues that benefit the sector.

"It is with great pride that I congratulate Rowena on this global recognition," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Under Rowena's leadership, we have made significant investments to transform Sun Life's Distribution business. These investments are enabling advisors to embed digital innovation into their practice to drive lasting Client impact and deliver on our Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. I am continually impressed by Rowena, seeing firsthand how passionate she is in creating a high-performing, diverse and equitable culture—one where everyone can bring their best and authentic self to work."

Since joining Sun Life in early 2019, Rowena has been at the forefront of Sun Life Canada's growth and innovation in numerous ways.

Enhancing the Client experience with digitally enabled advisors

With Rowena at the helm, Sun Life Financial Distribution has introduced numerous digital capabilities to help advisors run a fully digital practice. Adding e-signature tools, e-forms, e-apps and a refreshed advisor intranet and customer relationship management system gives advisors more time to focus on what matters most—providing holistic, personalized advice to Clients.

Transforming Sun Life's advice channels to help every Client have a holistic plan

Under Rowena's leadership, Sun Life Financial Distribution has launched a continuum of advice channels, providing Clients with even more choice in how they connect with us. Whether through a fully digital platform on Sun Life Go, face-to-face with an advisor, or a combination of a digital platform supported by human advice through Prospr by Sun Life, the company is digitally transforming to meet the evolving needs of Clients at every life stage. These investments are at the forefront of Sun Life's Client-first enterprise strategy and commitment to equip every Client with a holistic plan.

Fueling innovation and opportunity through diversity

Rowena has integrated diversity, equity, and inclusion into Sun Life's Distribution business' mandate. This is rooted in the belief that diversity creates equal opportunity, unleashes creativity, and allows all colleagues and advisors to be their true authentic selves at work. She has achieved gender parity in her leadership team and a Distribution business with over 60 per cent female representation. With approximately 2,100 advisors—36 per cent female—she leads one of the largest, most diverse financial services distribution organizations in Canada.

"I am honoured to be featured among such an impressive group of global professionals," said Rowena Chan. "This recognition is a testament to the talented colleagues and advisors I have the privilege of collaborating with every day. I am incredibly proud of the work we are doing to deliver impact for Clients while driving sustainable change to make our communities, workplaces and industry a more equitable and diverse place."

In 2021, Insurance Business Canada named Rowena Canada's Leader of Change for her trailblazing efforts to promote DE&I while driving transformational change in the industry. In 2020, Rowena was awarded Canada's Most Powerful Woman Award among Executive Leaders by the Women Exchange Network.

