The two organizations join forces to promote a healthy and active lifestyle through basketball

MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal Alliance is proud to announce today a new partnership with Sun Life, which is now the organization's main health and wellness partner. The goal of this collaboration is to inspire people to take charge of their health by adopting healthy and sustainable lifestyles. Through this major sponsorship, Sun Life is shoring up its commitment to basketball in Quebec and Canada.

"The Montreal Alliance is a breath of fresh air in professional sport in Quebec," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. "We are very excited to be a part of this up-and-coming team and to build even stronger ties to the Montreal community. The new partnership reflects our commitment to promoting health and wellness while helping to boost the popularity of basketball in the province."

"This partnership with Sun Life reinforces not only our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, but also our position as a major sports team in the Montreal market," said Annie Larouche, President of the Montreal Alliance. "We look forward to pursuing this collaboration for the benefit of our supporters and the local community."

For the Montreal Alliance's first home game on May 30, the team and Sun Life will provide an elevated experience for fans, including the new Zone active Sun Life. This space will allow youth organizations to attend games at the Auditorium de Verdun free of charge. The sponsorship also includes activations, visibility and the Sun Life logo on the back of players' jerseys.

Sun Life and basketball: A winning combination

Sun Life is deeply committed to health and wellness across the country, and leverages its sponsorship portfolio to support these efforts. In 2022, the company announced the renewal of its partnership with the Toronto Raptors to become the team's official health and wellness partner, and launch Sun Life Healthy You, a content platform that promotes healthy living. In 2023, Sun Life reaffirmed its commitment to sport by becoming the official health and wellness partner of Canada Basketball.

In Quebec, Sun Life joined forces with the Maurice Tanguay Foundation to revitalize and build basketball courts as part of the Hoops for My Hometown initiative. The project highlights the importance physical and mental health among young people and the vital role of sport in developing social skills.

About the Montreal Alliance

The Montreal Alliance is a professional basketball team competing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The team will kick off its third season in May 2024. Under the historic presidency of Annie Larouche, the first woman to hold the position of president in professional sports in Montreal, and with General Manager Joel Anthony, a two-time NBA champion, the Alliance stands out for the way it supports the community, promotes excellence in sports and nurtures local talent. During its first two years of existence, the Alliance had the largest percentage of Quebec players of all Montreal's professional sports teams. The team plays all their home games at Auditorium de Verdun and will host CEBL Championship Weekend August 9 to 11, 2024. For more information about the team, visit https://www.alliancemontreal.ca/.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical and mental health are at the centre of Sun Life's philanthropic efforts. We focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

