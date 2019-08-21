Sun Life Global Investments joins Cirque du Soleil in creating once-in-a-lifetime experience for local Boys and Girls Club members

At Cirque du Soleil headquarters today, 20 young people aged 11 to 16, were given the opportunity to test their acrobatic skills and daring through a number of activities. With guidance from circus artists, participants juggled, walked the slackline and created performance-inspired looks. They also toured behind the scenes at the Montreal-based International Headquarters, learning a few of the secrets behind the entertainment company's outstanding international success.

"We're delighted to connect these young people with Cirque du Soleil's home-grown culture of innovation and high performance," said Lori Landry, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life Global Investments. "Learning some of the performance acts alongside the professionals is a unique and inspirational opportunity for Boys and Girls Club members. It also provides a glimpse into the preparation and dedication it takes to sustain success on this level. And judging by the enthusiasm and talent of participants, we might have gotten our first look at the next generation of circus artists."

"Our youth are thrilled to have had this opportunity to train with the Cirque du Soleil performers. The Boys and Girls Club of Longueuil is a place where young people can live their dreams, and I'm so pleased they had the chance to do just that today," explained Tanya Brunelle, Program Coordinator for the Longueuil Boys and Girls Club at Maison Kekpart.

"At Cirque du Soleil, our commitment goes beyond the performance. We aim to positively impact people, communities and the planet with what we know best: creativity and art," said Anik Couture, Head of community relations of the Cirque du Soleil. "It was a pleasure to welcome members of the Boys and Girls Club to go behind the scenes together with Sun Life Global Investments. We hope they like their workshops at Cirque du Soleil and that maybe, we inspire some of them to become the next generation of circus artists."

As Presenting Partner of Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows in Canada, SLGI is proud to bring this homegrown success story to life for young members of the community. The experience builds on our commitment to build sustainable, healthier communities for life.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @BGCCAN.

About Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment, and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning, Making the Arts More AccessibleTM program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 29,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Find out more about Sun Life in the community.

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. Sun Life Global Investments manages $25 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2019. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

Media contacts:

Sun Life

Mylène Bélanger

Senior Advisor, Public Relations

Tel: 514-904-9739

mylene.belanger@sunlife.com

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Jared Morrow

Senior Writer & Media Relations Manager

905-477-7272 ext. 202

jmorrow@bgccan.com

SOURCE Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.