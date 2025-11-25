TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Deacon, Sun Life's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Desjardins Toronto Conference. The fireside chat will be moderated by Doug Young, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets.

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit our Sun Life Investor Relations page.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News