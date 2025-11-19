Meaningful Recognition for Innovation and Client-Focused Solutions from Insurance Business Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life is proud to announce it has been named Life and Health Insurer of the Year at the tenth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards. These awards celebrate excellence in the Canadian insurance industry, exemplary client service, and standout achievements for those providing top-tier insurance solutions across the country.

"This recognition shows how deeply committed Sun Life is to supporting our Clients across Canada," said Jessica Tan, EVP & President of Sun Life Canada. "It's a privilege to help millions of Canadians live healthier and more financially secure lives. This win reflects the passion and dedication our team brings every day to make a real difference for Canadians."

For 160 years, Sun Life has provided a wide range of solutions including life insurance, critical illness coverage, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and personal health insurance to Canadians. Sun Life has maintained the #1 position in the Canadian life insurance market for four consecutive years.1

We are committed to providing unique and industry-leading solutions. In recent years, we have been market-movers with launches like Sun Life Term Insurance for Diabetes. This industry-first life insurance solution is designed for Canadians living with diabetes, offering higher approval chances, affordable premiums, and personalized care for Canadians living with diabetes. Another new protection product – Evolve Term Insurance – allows Clients to increase their coverage at certain life stages to meet their evolving needs.

Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Retail Advice & Solutions, added: "This award is a reflection of something much bigger than just our company. We want to share this win with our dedicated advisors, our talented colleagues, and the Clients and communities that have trusted us in some of their biggest life moments. We're incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by a network of people that stand behind our Purpose and bring it to life in every interaction."

Sun Life advisors form the largest dedicated life, health and investment services network in Canada. With over 2,500 advisors in more than 1,100 communities across the country, Sun Life's career salesforce advisors are equipped with the latest industry data, knowledge and best practices to be able to provide Canadians with health, wealth and protection solutions to achieve lifetime financial security. The company also proudly partners with over 12,000 third-party brokers to help Canadians access our products for their Clients.

Sun Life is committed to innovation and excellence in serving Canadians' insurance needs, ensuring a healthier and more financially secure future for all. For more information about Sun Life's products and services, please visit www.sunlife.ca.



1 Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association ("LIMRA") Market Share as of Q4'24, on a year-to-date basis.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

