Two industry-firsts redefine segregated fund options, powering Canadians' financial futures

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments is proud to announce a collaboration with Picton Mahoney Asset Management (PICTON Investments) to introduce two new segregated funds as investment options under certain series of its Guaranteed Investment Fund products: the Sun PICTON Income Fund and the Sun PICTON Balanced Fund. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Canadian investment landscape as it is the first time PICTON Investments' funds will be available as underlying investments in segregated funds.

In addition to these new segregated funds, Sun Life Global Investments also announces:

Six new index-tracking ETF segregated funds offering cost-effective investment solutions with competitive Management Expense Ratios (MERs).

Two segregated funds investing respectively in the PIMCO Monthly Income Fund and the Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund, two globally recognized fixed income mandates.

"Expanding our lineup with new segregated fund solutions gives Canadians more ways to grow their savings while benefiting from certain protections," said Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada. "Through our collaboration with PICTON Investments, a leading Canadian investment firm, Canadians gain access to resilient strategies that can adapt to changing market conditions."

The new segregated funds combine strategies that can benefit in both rising and falling markets with the protection of some insurance benefits – helping safeguard savings while creating opportunities for long term growth. Modernizing Sun Life Global Investments' lineup with PICTON Investments and PIMCO, provides advisors with comprehensive tools to build diversified portfolios that help Canadians invest with confidence.

"Our mission is simple but powerful: to bring greater certainty to investors. By combining our depth of alternatives expertise with Sun Life's scale and trusted relationships, we can provide Canadian investors with resilient portfolios that thrive in any market, transforming the way Canadians invest beyond traditional approaches," said David Picton, President & CEO, PICTON Investments.

As a market leader in retirement and estate planning, Sun Life Global Investments is committed to supporting advisors with diverse product offerings to help provide flexibility and increased choice for Canadians. With access to a broad suite of solutions-- including investment strategies that offer estate planning benefits, potential creditor protection, and certain guarantees, Sun Life Global Investments is helping Canadians approach retirement with confidence and peace of mind.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc. all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is the issuer of accumulation annuities (insurance GICs), payout annuities and individual variable annuity contracts (segregated fund contracts). Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract owner and may increase or decrease in value. Sun Life Financial Trust Inc. is the issuer of guaranteed investment certificates. Sun Life Global Investments offer Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with over $15 billion in assets under management, recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

