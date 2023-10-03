MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier health and wellness virtual care platform, is pleased to announce the completion of the previously-announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act involving the Company and Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life"). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Sun Life indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") (other than those already owned indirectly by Sun Life and certain Shares owned by members of the Company's management) for $5.15 per Share in cash (the "Consideration").

With the Plan of Arrangement now complete, the Company's Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") shortly after the date hereof. The Company also will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Action Required by the Company's Shareholders

Registered shareholders of the Company are reminded to submit a properly completed and signed letter of transmittal, together with all required documents, including the share certificate(s) and/or Direct Registration System (DRS) Advice(s) representing Shares formerly held by them, as applicable, to Computershare Investor Services Inc. Registered shareholders who have questions or require assistance can contact Computershare toll free at 1-800-564-6253 in North America, or at 1-514-982-7555 outside North America, or by email at [email protected].

For additional details regarding the Plan of Arrangement see the Company's management proxy circular dated August 17, 2023, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD –LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward–looking statements" and "forward–looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward–looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for de-listing of the Shares from the TSX and the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer. These statements are based upon information currently available to Dialogue. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward–looking statements. In some cases, forward–looking statements may be identified by the use of terms such as "forecast", "assumption" and other similar expressions or future or conditional terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and "should". Forward–looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain factors and assumptions made by management of Dialogue based on their current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs regarding their respective businesses and the arrangement and Dialogue does not provide any assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. While they consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Such forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. Although Dialogue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward–looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward–looking information. Dialogue does not undertake to update any forward–looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive the Accreditation Canada Primer award, a third-party validation of safety and high-level quality of care. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co.

