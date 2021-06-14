The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of preparing for the unexpected. A recent Sun Life survey found that 80 per cent of Millennials (aged 24-39) want to protect their financial future now more than ever. 2 This number increases to 89 per cent for Gen Z (aged 18-23). 3 As younger Canadians place more value on securing their future, Sun Life is proud to offer greater flexibility on coverage limits to create a seamless insurance application experience.

"At Sun Life, we're transforming our underwriting process with the help of data and analytics," said Norm Leblond, VP, Chief Underwriter & Claims Risk Officer, Sun Life. "Our goal is to create an insurance experience that is simple, fast and worry-free for all Canadians. By using advanced analytics, we're able to identify whether Clients need lab exams for their life insurance applications. The result is a less invasive experience for Clients, minimizing appointments and tests. We are proud to lead the industry and help Canadians access the protection they need," added Leblond.

Predictive models have helped Sun Life identify risks that previously required health tests. Sun Life has led the industry over the past decade in eliminating the need for medical exams to be completed by an appointed medical professional. Starting today, Clients 18-40 years of age applying for life insurance are eligible for these expanded limits without lab tests.

Financial security is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy. By providing Clients with innovative products and services, Sun Life is delivering peace of mind and lifetime financial security through insurance protection.

