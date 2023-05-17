Global flavours, grilling must-haves and over 50 new PC products arriving in-stores across the country

BRAMPTON, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - For most Canadians, the May long weekend signals the start of summer – longer days, warmer nights and more time celebrating with friends and family. To kick-off the season of fun, President's Choice® has once again delivered the highly anticipated PC® Insiders Report™, one of the most well-loved summer entertainment guides filled with everything you need to be inspired to create a delicious summer to remember.

PC Insiders Report (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited) PC Insiders Report summer edition (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited) PC Insiders Report (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

Featuring over 50 new products, recipes, and entertaining ideas, the PC Insiders Report helps Canadians do summer right by exploring new flavours from around the world, elevated grilling go-tos that will induce BBQ envy and indulgent new favourites that are guaranteed to impress guests all season long.

"We want to help Canadians make the most out of their summer when grilling, outdoor entertaining and generally just enjoying the season," says Heather Fadali, Vice President, Loblaw Brands at Loblaw Companies Limited. "We're introducing global flavours in so many categories and launching unexpected new products that are unbelievably delicious. From a four-layer pierogi dip to frozen cookie dough bites filled with ice cream, we have an incredible amount of new products to discover."

Get ready to sizzle, smoke, sear, and serve up the tastes of summer with the PC Insiders Report summer edition.

Here are a few new PC® favourites to take your summer entertaining to the next level:

PC Ube Boba Cream Pie: The star of this dessert is ube, a purple-coloured yam that is popular in Filipino cuisine. Take a bite, and you'll discover boba from freshly made tapioca pearls.

The star of this dessert is ube, a purple-coloured yam that is popular in Filipino cuisine. Take a bite, and you'll discover boba from freshly made tapioca pearls. PC Black Label Umami Wagyu Burgers: It's made with succulent, incredibly marbled wagyu beef and an umami flavour bomb of seasonings and spices such as shiitake mushroom powder and parmesan cheese.

It's made with succulent, incredibly marbled wagyu beef and an umami flavour bomb of seasonings and spices such as shiitake mushroom powder and parmesan cheese. PC Ube Pandesal Buns: The vibrant colour comes from ube, which is popular in Filipino cuisine. Traditional pandesal buns are eaten for breakfast or stuffed with cheese or peanut butter for a snack. But, they can be used for anything from burgers, to sandwiches to sweet treats.

The vibrant colour comes from ube, which is popular in Filipino cuisine. Traditional pandesal buns are eaten for breakfast or stuffed with cheese or peanut butter for a snack. But, they can be used for anything from burgers, to sandwiches to sweet treats. PC 4 -Layer Loaded Pierogi Dip: It consists of a layer of creamy, whipped potato punctuated with bits of bacon, followed by a layer of sweet, caramelized onions, and tangy sour cream and green onions.

It consists of a layer of creamy, whipped potato punctuated with bits of bacon, followed by a layer of sweet, caramelized onions, and tangy sour cream and green onions. PC Lobster Roll Kit : Our first-ever, no-cook, thaw-and-serve lobster rolls are great as is, or toasted. The kit contains wild-caught, MSC-certified East Coast lobster, coated in lemony aioli.

: Our first-ever, no-cook, thaw-and-serve lobster rolls are great as is, or toasted. The kit contains wild-caught, MSC-certified East Coast lobster, coated in lemony aioli. PC Cookie Dough Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Bites: Vanilla ice cream wrapped in a sweet sugar cookie dough goes straight from your freezer into your mouth—no baking required.

Vanilla ice cream wrapped in a sweet sugar cookie dough goes straight from your freezer into your mouth—no baking required. PC Carolina Gold Sauce Pork Back Ribs: Delicious, slow-cooked, ready-to-grill ribs, coated in a tangy sauce made with Canadian mustard seeds and apple cider vinegar.

PC products are available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Zehrs® and PC Express™. For summer entertaining inspiration, get your copy of the PC Insiders Report summer edition at your nearest Loblaw-owned location, or visit pc.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC Express™ and PC Financial®. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum™, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Sara Hoffman, Citizen Relations ([email protected]) or ([email protected])