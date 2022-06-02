Summer at AMI is heating up! AMI-tv announces exciting original series and documentaries

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Summer at Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is hotter than ever! Today, AMI-tv unveiled new original and documentary programming to entertain and inform Canadians of all abilities in the coming months.

Returning programs to AMI-tv include new seasons of sports documentary series Level Playing Field and Beyond the Field, travel series Postcards From, Dish with Mary, special Town Hall episodes of Double Tap TV and Employable Me: Where Are They Now?

New series include We Are One—meeting Canadian families that include members of the disability community—and Mind Your Own Business, where mentors offer business owners that are members of the disability community advice on taking their company to the next level of success.

AMI programming features Integrated Described Video (IDV), making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Highlights of AMI-tv's upcoming summer programming include:

We Are One

Debuts Thursday, June 2, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Every family is unique. Meet Canadian families—that include members of the disability community—as they share stories of adapting, growing and supporting each other. In the debut episode, meet the family of Ollie Acosta-Pickering, a young boy who was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma and who is now legally blind.

Seven Feet Over

Debuts Wednesday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

In the first season of Seven Feet Over, viewers follow the lives of Vincent, Pascal, Martin and David, four men who stand head and shoulders above the crowd, literally, because of their height.

By Hook or By Cook

Returns Thursday, June 16, at 10 p.m. Eastern

Bruce Cook, a stunt motocross rider who is disabled, wants to help others with disabilities enjoy life's possibilities with unique innovations that he and his friend, Christian Bagg, create. Bruce has been depressed since COVID-19 shut down most activities which, in turn, has given him a lot of time to think about the reality of the injuries he sustained eight years ago. When given an opportunity to make a remote lake lodge more accessible for those with disabilities he jumps at the chance.

Seeing Music

Debuts Wednesday, June 29, at 10:30 p.m. Eastern

Go on a musical journey across Canada and around the world on AMI-tv, meeting blind and partially sighted musicians for whom music is not only a passion, but a way of living.

Our Community

Returns Thursday, June 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern

An all-new season of Our Community once again highlights the people, places, organizations or things that have made life more enjoyable for Canadians living with a disability. Upcoming episodes explore why children with disabilities aren't being properly represented in children's literature in Canada; the W. Ross Macdonald School's renowned music program in Brantford, Ont.; and the cast of characters at Real Wheels Acting Academy, a one-of-a-kind program focusing on professional training and empowerment for local actors in the disability community in Vancouver.

Postcards from the Rockies

Debuts Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern

Go on exciting adventures from the comfort of your own home and join AMI Bureau Reporter Alex Smyth as he travels across Canada, celebrating our country's diverse cultures and experiences. Upcoming destinations this summer include the Rocky Mountains, Winnipeg (Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Eastern) and Northwest Territories (Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern). No passport needed!

Mind Your Own Business

Debuts Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by entrepreneur Kevin Shaw, who is blind, each episode of Mind Your Own Business takes viewers into the life of a business owner in the disability community as they share their journey of how they came to run their own company. And, with the help of a mentor, they'll aim to take their business take to the next level.

Dish with Mary

Returns Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Mary Mammoliti—a home cook and food blogger who is blind—knows her way around the kitchen, but can she navigate her way through an at home cook-along with Canadian chefs? Each Season two episode of Dish with Mary will focus on one chef, one dish, and one star ingredient, PLUS a lot of laughs, a bunch of tips, and tons to dish about!

Double Tap TV Town Halls

Friday, July 8 and Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern

Steven Scott, Marc Aflalo and special guests are hitting the road! Filmed in front of a live audience in Regina, the team discusses the state of tech and accessibility when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. What was it like as a student, in the workplace and at home, and what role did tech play in easing the pain? Then, the team discusses the return to work and school, and what role accessibility and tech have in making that return as smooth as possible.

Level Playing Field

Returns Monday, July 11, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Paralympian Greg Westlake returns as host, introducing viewers to the athletes, community groups, healthcare professionals and grassroots innovators who demonstrate a desire to help drive positive social change through sport. Sports and individuals featured in Season 2 of Level Playing Field include para surfing, pickleball, VOLT Hockey, ParaGolf Canada founder Todd Keirstead and Canadian biathlete and para-Nordic skier Mark Arendz.

Behind the Lens

Returns Thursday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

The documentary Behind the Lens takes an intimate look at Angela Waldick, a photographer who overcame setbacks—including legal blindness—to land her dream job.

DJ Hunnicutt

Debuts Thursday, July 21, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

In this documentary, viewers are introduced to DJ Hunnicutt (a.k.a. Tyler Sneesby). For over 20 years, DJ Hunnicutt has mixed music for the masses. After losing his vision, Tyler is trying to find new ways to create music, even if it means going head-to-head with a software giant to convince them to program an accessible interface.

Employable Me: Where Are They Now?

Debuts Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern

In this follow-up to the award-winning AMI-tv series, viewers catch up with job seekers from past seasons for an update on their employment and personal lives.

Beyond the Field

Returns Monday, August 8, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Beyond the Field, hosted by Paralympians Greg Westlake and Travis Murao, examines important issues impacting the world of parasport. Topics covered in the second season of Beyond the Field include Paralympic funding in Canada versus Olympic funding, training and competing during a global pandemic and myths and misconceptions of making it to the Paralympic Games.

