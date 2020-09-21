Submissions Are Now Open To Nominate a Young Canadian Under 30 for Canada's Walk of Fame's Community Hero Program

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announces its national call for submissions for the 2020 Community Hero Program, presented by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank. Now in its third year, the Community Hero Program recognizes a young Canadian under the age of 30 who is making an impactful change in their community. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice, and an invaluable mentorship opportunity with a fellow Canadian hero, to be announced.

Canadians are being asked to nominate a deserving candidate by visiting canadaswalkoffame.com. Submissions will be accepted beginning today through to Friday, October 30th at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

In 2019, Canada's Walk of Fame awarded the Community Hero Grand Prize to 18-year-old humanitarian, environmentalist and activist, Abhayjeet Singh Sachal of Surrey, BC. After a trip to the Arctic in 2016, Sachal co-founded the Break The Divide Foundation, a non-profit organization with the goal of connecting youth around the world with one another. Recently named one of Canada's Top 25 Under 25 Environmentalists and featured as one of 10 International Youth Changemakers in Canada, Sachal was recognized for his outstanding work at last year's Canada's Walk of Fame annual gala in Toronto.

For more than 20 years, Canada's Walk of Fame has celebrated its Inductees – our country's great achievers. Through the Community Hero Program, Canada's Walk of Fame is providing an opportunity to acknowledge young Canadians whose actions, work, project or volunteer efforts are inspiring others to improve and advance our national identity. Community Heroes reveal their kindness, compassion and humanity with their enthusiasm for positive and essential change that begins close to home and expands beyond their community.

PRIZING DETAILS

The Grand Prize winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice and two tickets (including airfare and accommodations) to attend the 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Awards Show and Gala, where they will be recognized during the national broadcast on CTV.

For the full press release including additional prizing details and eligibility and submission requirements, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com. Only one Grand Prize winner will be chosen by a selection committee and will be announced in late fall.

