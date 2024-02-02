SUBARU WRX AND CROSSTREK AWARDED J.D. POWER 2024 CANADA ALG RESIDUAL VALUE SEGMENT AWARDS

Subaru WRX wins for its ninth consecutive year.

Subaru Crosstrek wins for the eighth time.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that the WRX and Crosstrek have won the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Award in the Sporty Car and Subcompact Utility segments, respectively. This award signifies that these models maintain their value better than any other model in their segments. This marks the ninth consecutive year for WRX and eight wins in total for Crosstrek.

The J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive leasing industry standard when it comes to recognizing the vehicle segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) after a four-year period for mass market vehicles, and after a three-year period for premium vehicles.

The Subaru WRX features a 2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine good for 271 horsepower, Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive and long-travel suspension to keep the WRX close to its heralded rally roots. New for 2024, manual transmission models now feature Subaru EyeSight Driving Assist Technology and the WRX RS trim offers increased levels of performance.

The Crosstrek received a full redesign for 2024 with the inclusion of a Subaru Wilderness trim level. New looks, technology, comfort, and a higher level of refinement and ergonomics have resonated with Canadians as the Crosstrek continues to be SCI's best-selling model.

"Providing long-lasting value to our customers is a key part of our strategic planning," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "It is encouraging to continue to receive residual value awards, demonstrating our constant achievement in this area."

