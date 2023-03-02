Best month ever for Subaru Solterra

Subaru retails 3,315 units in February

Outback sales up 4.9 per cent year to date

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) saw cupid's arrow land on the Subaru Solterra, as it recorded its best-ever sales month. February 2023 saw 119 units retailed, beating its previous best of 95 units in December 2022. The Solterra is the brands first global EV SUV offering everything you've come to expect in a Subaru: Safety, Reliability, and Capability. With up to 360 kilometres of all-electric range and 210 millimetres of ground clearance, the Solterra is ready to take you off the beaten path and provide good clean fun.

Total units retailed for the month finished at 3,315. This included 1,332 Crosstrek units and 623 Outback models sold. The Outback currently sits at a 4.9 per cent increase in year-to-date sales compared to the same time last year. Being refreshed for 2023, the Outback was designated a 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +. The 2023 Premier XT trim of the Outback served as one of the launch models for the new AJAC Safety Innovation Award-winning Wide-angle Mono Camera system as an enhancement to EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite.

"The Subaru Solterra marks a new direction for us," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We are excited to be a part of the EV segment with a model that is truly a Subaru, offering Canadians everything they've come to expect from the brand."

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

