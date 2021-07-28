MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is excited to announce an extension of their long-standing partnership with IRONMAN® licensed and owned events in Canada for the 2021 and 2022 race season. The renewal of the partnership designates Subaru as the title sponsor of IRONMAN and IRONKIDS races in Mont-Tremblant, Québec Penticton, British Columbia and Victoria, British Columbia.

"We are proud to renew our title sponsorship of IRONMAN events in Canada," says SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "By further extending the partnership, Subaru Canada continues to support and promote good health while remaining true to our core value of adventure."

"We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Subaru," said Chris Marciani, Vice President of Global Partnerships, North America for The IRONMAN Group. "Subaru Canada has been committed to a best-in-class standard with athletes and we look forward to continuing the long-standing tradition of delivering incredible races in Canada."

Subaru has been a partner of the IRONMAN brand for 20+ years, providing athletes with memorable experiences and opportunities to interact with their brand throughout their entire IRONMAN journey. Through separate agreements, Subaru is also the title sponsor of Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka, Subaru Iron Girl Grimsby and shorter distance triathlon events in the Subaru Ontario Tri-Series.

This is also the fifth year that Subaru Canada will sponsor the Road to Kona award program. In past years, Subaru Canada has brought a deserving athlete to the Island of Hawai`i to compete at the IRONMAN World Championship. For 2021 only, our program is being expanded to allow for nominations from the thousands of amazing volunteers who contribute to the success of our events. Registered Canadian athletes or volunteers at any Subaru Canada-sponsored IRONMAN event are eligible for nomination to travel to the 2021 Supersapiens IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i to serve as a volunteer. For more details and to nominate someone, visit www.roadtokona.ca.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

